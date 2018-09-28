Top Smart TVs announced in India in September 2018

Let’s take a look at some of the top Smart TV launches this month.

The television market is growing at a rapid pace in India with so many affordable smart TVs launching in the country on a regular basis. While there were a lot of budget options that were unveiled, this month also witnessed the launch of some super-sized TVs with prices going through the roof. Let’s take a look at some of the top Smart TV launches this month.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV PRO series

Xiaomi unveiled new Mi LED TVs: Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro. The 4C Pro 32-inch HD ready TV is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch 4K model and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch Full HD model cost Rs 49,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TVs run the company’s own PatchWall interface. They also come with Android TV option and Google Assistant for voice control.

Xiaomi’s new Mi LED TVs run the company’s own PatchWall interface. They also come with Android TV option and Google Assistant for voice control.

The Smart TV 4 Pro has 4K HDR panel and 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-T830 GPU and comes with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage. Meanwhile, Mi LED TV 4C Pro and 4A Pro have 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU. The Mi TV 4C packs 1GB RAM + 8GB storage whereas the Mi TV 4A comes with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage.

Blaupunkt Smart TV series

Blaupunkt’s Smart Sound Series price starts at Rs 16,999 for the 32-inch HD LED TV, Rs 28,999 for the 43-inch full HD LED TV and Rs 34,999 for the 50-inch full HD LED TV. The TVs are high on sound with 30W built-in speakers along with a separate 60W soundbar bundled in the package. The company recently announced that these TVs support Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa too.

Blaupunkt’s another Smart 4K UHD Premium Series starts at Rs 30,999 for the 43-inch model and goes all the way up to Rs 47,999 for the 55-inch model. These 4K TVs have in-built soundbars. All the TVs have a quad-core processor and offer 178-degree viewing angles. They also bundle connectivity options like WiFi, Miracast, USB/HDMI and RJ45 Ethernet ports.

Sony Master Series Bravia A9F series

Sony Master Series Bravia A9F OLED TVs arrived in India this month. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, they feature 4K UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with support for HDR. Powering Sony’s Bravia A9F series is powered by the company’s latest X1 Ultimate picture processor for better colours and contrast with deeper blacks. It also features a Netflix-calibrated mode for a better visual experience when streaming their content.

The new Sony Bravia A9F series comes with a bunch of impressive features

This series runs Android TV 8.0 Oreo OS and provides users with Google Assistant support out of the box. It offers a built-in mic to fire up Google Assistant and give necessary voice commands. It also comes with integrated Chromecast technology to cast content from your phone, tablet or desktop browsers directly on to the big screen. These TVs start at Rs 3,99,990.

Thomson UD9 4K UHD series

Thomson added two new 4K UHD Smart TVs to their television portfolio: Thomson UD9 series 50-inch and 55-inch. Starting at Rs 33,999 for the 50-inch model, Thomson UD9 series comes bundled with a new user interface. The series has been priced starting at Rs 33,999 for the 50-inch model. Both the models feature a Samsung LED panel with 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Thomson UD9 4K UHD series features a Samsung LED panel with 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Internally, they both feature a 64-bit ARM Cortex CA53 processor along with Mali-T720MP2 GPU, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. They also run Android-based OS to let users install apps like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar etc. The standard set of connectivity options includes Wi-Fi, Miracast, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports under its connectivity suite.

Micromax Canvas 3 Smart TV

Micromax Canvas 3 TV sports an HD ready screen with 1,366 x 768 pixels HD ready resolution. It runs Android OS and supports a wide variety of apps. It allows users to surf the web, check emails, download apps and much more. Inside, there’s 1GB RAM and 5.5GB storage. The 32-inch model costs Rs 13,999 whereas the 40-inch model is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

Micromax Canvas 3 provides users with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It comes with Aptoide app store to let users discover apps they might want to download.

Connectivity-wise, Micromax Canvas 3 provides users with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It comes with Aptoide app store to let users discover apps they might want to download. It allows for wireless smartphone control to play mobile games onto the big screen. These TV run on a quad-core processor and let users connect their Apple devices too using Airplay.

VU 100-inch 4K HDR smart TV

Earlier this month, VU announced its new 100-inch TV in India at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 20 lakh. It has built-in eight Dolby certified JBL speakers and woofer for surround sound output. In terms of specs, you get 2.5GB RAM paired with 16GB internal storage. It runs Android Oreo OS and features a quad-core CPU along with a GPU capable of rendering 3D graphics.

Vu 100-inch 4K HDR Smart TV has built-in eight Dolby certified JBL speakers and woofer for surround sound output.

It also comes with support for two way Bluetooth wireless connectivity with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. It provides users with 4 HDMI 2.0 ports that support 4K resolution and 2 USB 3.0 ports along with a host of other connectivity options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd