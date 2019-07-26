Top smart home devices under Rs 4,000: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Home Mini and more

Technology has advanced rapidly during this decade and we have moved towards making our home smarter. A lot of devices launched nowadays days come with the aim of turning your home into a smart home.

Today we take a look at the top smartphone devices under Rs 4,000.

Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Xiaomi launched its LED smart bulb earlier this year. The LED bulb connects directly to your home’s WiFi network. The smart bulb can work with artificial intelligence (AI) systems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart bulb can produce 16 million colours, and is claimed to last as many as 11 years.

One of the key features of the Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb is that users can add different effects, such as studio lighting, candlelight, fluorescent lamp, and more. Users can also dim or change colours combination whenever they wish to. The smart bulb is retailing at Rs 1299 across Flipkart and Amazon India.

Oakter Smart plug

Oakter Smart Home WiFi Smart plug for high powered appliances is a plug through which one can control their heavy appliances such as geyser, water motor or AC by accessing their virtual assistant Alexa.

The smart plug from Oakter lets the user set schedule for their large appliances. For example, if you need to switch on the AC before you reach home in 15 minutes, you can do so simply by schedule the same even without physically being present at your home.

The Oakter Smart plug for high powered appliances is retailing at Rs 3,756 and is available on Amazon India.

Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p

The Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p is a CCTV camera for the home. It can be placed on a table, window, ceiling or wall. the users just need to download the app pair it with the camera and connect it to the home WiFi to set up the camera.

The smart security camera records video at 1080p resolution and has two-way audio support. Apart from this, the camera is also equipped with Night Vision support. The recorded footage can be easily stored using microSD and network-attached storage (NAS) devices.

It is useful for those people who have infants or pets or elderly parents at home. The Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p is retailing at Rs 1,999 on Xiaomi’s website.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV stick allows the user to convert his normal LED TV into a smart TV. The device gets plugged into the TV’s HDMI port and lets the user stream various internet-based content on Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV and others.

A user can directly watch web-series or movies in HD quality right on their TV. They can play and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote which comes along with the Fire TV stick. The device is available for Rs 3,999 on Amazon India.

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is a smart speaker which is powered through Google’s own AI Google Assistant. The device can provide you with a host of information which you can just ask by just saying “Hey Google!” or “Ok Google!”.

The device can read you news, tell you about the weather or crack jokes. It can also help you control your other smart devices such as smart LED bulbs or smart TVs. All you need to do is speak out the wake word and command Google Assistant about switching on your TV or AC. Google Home Mini is presently available at Rs 3,499 on Flipkart.