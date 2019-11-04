Top phones under Rs 18,000: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT, Vivo Z1X, and more

Smartphone manufacturers have been launching new devices every now and then resulting in multiple phone launches in a single month. Smartphones that cost around Rs 18,000 in Indian, now come with a minimum of 4GB RAM, a good processor, and a minimum of three camera sensors at the back. We are listing down the best smartphones that you can buy in November.

Advertising

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model of 6GB/64GB, whereas the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone sports a 64MP quad-rear camera setup carrying an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens as well. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and it sports a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme XT

Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model of 4GB/64GB, whereas the 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 16,999 and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone sports a Super AMOLED display and a 64MP quad-rear camera setup carrying an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP dedicated macro lens. The Realme XT is powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X is priced at Rs 16,990 for the base model of 6GB/64GB whereas the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 18,990. The phone features a Super AMOLED display and sports a 48MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup. The Vivo Z1X is powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Advertising

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs 13,999 for the lone variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone features a triple rear camera where the primary 48MP lens is clubbed with a 5MP depth sensor and a 16MP dedicated Action Cam. The Moto G8 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charging.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2 is currently available at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB/64GB model at Amazon, however, it is priced at Rs 18,599 at Nokia.com. The phone features an HDR10 display and a 48MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 is currently priced at Rs 16,999 for the base model of 4GB/64GB at Flipkart but the device is listed at Rs 18,490 on Samsung.com. The phone features a Super AMOLED display and a 25MP+5MP+8MP triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A50 is powered by the Exynos 9610 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery.