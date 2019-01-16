Top phones under Rs 15,000 for January 2019: Honor 10 Lite, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

For those looking to buy an affordable smartphone, options are many. Given the under Rs 15,000 smartphone segment in India is driving volume, most major brands want to play in this segment. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 10 Lite, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 are among newer phones that offer good performance, battery life coupled with other latest features. Realme 2 Pro is another phone that one can consider and then there is the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Advertising

Here is our list of top budget phones under Rs 15,000 for January 2019:

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite will go on its first sale on Flipkart on January 20. The phone has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 17,999.

It has a glass and metal body design. The processor is Kirin 710, a significant improvement over Kirin 659. Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch FullView FHD+ display and there is a 24MP selfie camera. At the back are dual cameras, a combination of 13MP and 2MP lens.

Advertising

Honor 10 Lite is among good options in the budget segment as it comes with a stylish glass body design and Kirin 710 processor, which should ensure a smooth performance. In addition, it runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. The phone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The successor to last year’s Redmi Note 5 Pro is a winner in the budget segment thanks to its stability and reliable performance. The phone is an upgrade in terms of screen size, dual front cameras as well as a notched design. The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has P2i coating that makes it splash resistant, a feature that is not offered on rivals.

In terms of specifications, the phone gets a 6.26-inches 19:9 aspect ratio display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has 12MP+5MP rear cameras that perform quite well especially on daylight. The 20MP+2MP selfie camera is adequate. Another highlight is the 4,000mAh battery that should easily last a day or more depending on usage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM model and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The storage on both the variants will be 64GB.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, a challenger to Redmi Note 6 Pro, has similar specifications. The phone has a powerful Snapdragon 660 processor and large 5,000mAh battery. It looks very polished and premium for the price due to 3D glass like finish at the back, which has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+64GB ROM models will cost Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

The performance is smooth and we did not notice issues with multi-tasking, running high-end games like Asphalt 9, managing notifications, etc during our review period. The phone gets 12MP+5MP rear cameras while the front camera is 13MP.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, stylish design, elegant water drop notch and excellent dual rear cameras remains one of the best budget options.

The phone’s sharp display brilliant imaging sensor and capable processing hardware impressed us. Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, 16MP+2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that should last more than a day with moderate usage.

Realme 2 Pro was launched in India at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant, while the higher-end 8GB RAM and 128GB variant will cost Rs 17,990. There is a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 15,990.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a sophisticated design, as we observed in our review. The phone is encased in a glass body and is compact which makes it easy to operate with one hand. Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor, capable enough to handle day-to-day tasks. Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India is Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Advertising

Nokia 5.1 Plus features dual 13MP+5MP cameras that deliver decent shots under the right lighting condition. This is an Android One phone which means clean and uncluttered Android experience. Nokia 5.1 Plus promises two years of regular software updates and three years of security updates as well.