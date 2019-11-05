Top phones under Rs 12,000: Redmi Note 8, Moto One Macro, Realme 5, Vivo U10 and more

Most of the budget and mid-range segment smartphones in India now offer good specifications for their price. In the under Rs 12,000 segment, you can now own a device that not only offers good battery backup but also has a significantly better camera than what was offered a while back. We are listing six smartphones from Xiaomi, Nokia, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo that you can consider under Rs 12,000.

Redmi Note 8: Rs 9,999

Redmi Note 8 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The device sports a 48MP quad rear camera setup carrying an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a dedicated 2MP macro lens. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and backed by 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Motorola One Macro: Rs 9,999

The Motorola One Macro is priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The Motorola One Macro sports a 13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera setup featuring a dedicated macro lens.

Realme 5: Rs 8,999

Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM whereas the 4GB RAM model is priced at 9,999. The top-end model of Realme 5 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and carries a quad-rear setup carrying a primary 12MP sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 5 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Oppo A5 (2020): Rs 11,990

The Oppo A5 (2020) is priced at Rs 11,990 for the base model of 3GB RAM whereas the 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 13,990 exceeding the Rs 12,000 mark. The phone sports a 12MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup featuring a wide-angle lens. The Oppo A5 (2020) is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo U10: Rs 8,990

The Vivo U10 is currently available at Rs 8,990 for the base model of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 3GB/64GB model of Vivo U10 is priced at Rs 9,990 and the 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 10,990. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Vivo U10 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens.

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Rs 8,999

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 11,799 at Flipkart. The phone sports a 16MP+5MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor and backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A20s: Rs 11,999

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It features a 13MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera setup. The Galaxy A20s is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.