Top phones expected in July in India: Realme X, Redmi K20 Pro and more

The competition in the Indian smartphone market is intense than ever. Smartphone makers are launching new phones under different price ranges regularly to capture the customer base in the country. The month of July is no different.

This month, smartphones are due for launch from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo. If you are planning to buy a mobile phone, these upcoming smartphones deserve to be considered. We are listing the phones that have been confirmed or expected to launch in July 2019.

Realme X

Realme X is the first smartphone from Realme to feature a pop-up selfie camera. The device has been launched in China already and it is expected to be launched in India this month. The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 710 processor, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup of 48MP+5MP and the front camera is a 16MP selfie shooter. Realme X sports a 3,765mAh battery and it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India this month. The Redmi K20 Series features a 6.39-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+13MP, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The Pro variant is a flagship device with Snapdragon 855 processor and 27W fast charging whereas the non-Pro variant features the Snapdragon 730 chipset and it supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on July 3. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the device are out and visible on Flipkart. Vivo Z1 Pro will feature a 6.53-inch LCD display with a punch-hole. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and the camera setup includes a 16MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone packs a 32MP front camera. Vivo Z1 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7A will be launched in India on July 4. The company has confirmed that it will bring changes to the Indian variant of the device as compared to its Chinese equivalent. The China variant of the Redmi 7A features a 5.45-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, and a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.