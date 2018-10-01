Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Nokia 7.1 Plus and more: Top smartphones expected to launch in October 2018

Top smartphone launches in October 2018: OnePlus 6T to Google Pixel 3 XL, here is the full list.

October 2018 will be a busy month when it comes to smartphones launches, and it is a crucial month ahead of the festive season. Top devices like Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro and others expected to launch in October 2018. Apple’s iPhone XR, which is the most ‘affordable’ iPhone of the new lot, is also going to go on sale in October. Let us take a look at the top smartphones expected in October 2018.

LG V40 ThinQ: Launch on October 3

LG’s V40 ThinQ was confirmed last week and it will launch on October 3, where the company will confirm all the final specifications. However, what is clear is that this will be the first phone with five cameras: three at the back and two on the front.

LG will come with regular angle, super wide angle and a telephoto lens at the back, while the front will have a regular and wide angle camera sensor. LG V40 ThinQ could have a 16MP + 13MP and 8MP camera setup. Given this is a flagship phone, it will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. More details are expected at the launch.

Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1: Expected launch on October 4

HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 7.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 at an event on October 4. However, there has been no official invite or announcement regarding this event from HMD Global. The company has sent out invites for an India event on October 11, though, where the new phones are expected.

Nokia 7.1 Plus will have a notched display, while Nokia 7.1 will have a regular non-notched display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia 7.1 Plus could have a bigger 6.2-inch display with full HD+ resolution and reports have claimed it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snpadragon 710 processor. The phones have been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. CAD renders and colour options of the Nokia 7.1 Plus have also been leaked online.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Launch on October 9

This is one of the most important launches for October with Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL being flagship devices. The phones will be unveiled in New York on October at a special event. Google Pixel 3 will have a bigger display compared to Pixel, while Pixel 3 XL is supposed to sport a notched display. Both phones could also come with dual-front cameras, though Google is expected to continue with the single camera at the back.

Google Pixel 3 series will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and run Android 9. The big question though will be: How does Google plan to improving the Pixel 3’s camera compared to the previous generation? Pixel 3’s India price should be revealed at the launch in New York itself.

Samsung’s Galaxy A phone: Launch on October 11

Samsung is hosting an event on October 11, where a new Galaxy A series phones is expected. The teaser from Samsung has hinted at 4X the phone, which could mean a smartphone with four cameras. The Galaxy A9 Star Pro is expected at this event, though the location for the same is not known. The quad-camera at the back will be the major highlight.

Samsung already has a triple-rear camera phone with the Galaxy A7 (2018), which has been launched in India. Whether the Galaxy A9 Star Pro will offer something drastic in terms of camera performance is not yet clear.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20: Launch on October 16

Huawei has also sent out invites for an October 16 event in London, where it will launch Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20. The Mate 20 Pro could come with a triple-rear camera like the P20 Pro, while the Mate 20 will have a dual-rear camera. Other leaks from China’s Baidu have indicated that the Mate 20 will come with a battery capacity of 4,000mAh, while thee Mate 20 Pro will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

These will also be the first phones powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor, which has a 7nm design, and was announced at IFA 2018. However, Apple beat Huawei with its A12 Bionic chipset, which is part of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max that have already gone on sale.

OnePlus 6T: Expected launch on October 17

OnePlus 6T is the upgrade to the OnePlus 6 that launched on May 16 in London. OnePlus has yet to send out invites for the event, though a leaked invite indicated that the phone might launch in India on October 17. Other reports claim an October 16 global launch for the phone.

OnePlus 6T will have an in-display fingerprint scanner called ‘Screen Unlock’ as confirmed by the company, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snadpragon 845 processor. However, the phone will skip the headphone jack, which has also been confirmed by the company. OnePlus 6T will have waterdrop notch as well. It looks like OnePlus 6T will continue with the dual-rear camera, though reports have also talked about a triple camera setup. OnePlus 6T already has a page live on Amazon India for notifications.

Apple iPhone XR: Sales begin on October 26

Now, this is a phone that has officially launched, but Apple iPhone XR will go on sale from October 26 in India, while pre-bookings will open on October 19. The iPhone XR will cost Rs 76,900 in India for the 64GB version and it comes in 128GB and 256GB variants as well. Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display, compared to the OLED ones on the iPhone XS. Apple iPhone XR is powered by the A12 Bionic chipset, has Face ID, a single 12MP rear camera. The device supports the Portrait mode as seen on iPhone XS.

