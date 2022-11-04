Forest to Pomodoro Timer: The top free Android apps to help manage your time better

In this fast-paced world, one might often find it difficult to focus on work. This is where productivity apps come into play. From managing your schedule to planning meetings and taking notes, these apps are focused on enhancing daily productivity and making life simpler. But everyone is different and there is no app that can cater to everyone’s needs. If you launch Google Play Store on your Android and head over to the ‘Productivity’ section, you might find a number of options, and figuring out which one suits your needs could result in more needless scrolling. Here we will be listing some of the best productivity apps that can you become more productive and save time.

Forest: Stay Focused

If you are someone who ends up checking their phone for new messages and notifications every few minutes while working, then Forest might be one of the best apps you might ever come across. Focused on eliminating digital distractions and rebuilding your attention span, Forest is really easy to use. Whenever you start working and don’t want to get distracted, just launch the app and the phone will enter a lockdown mode where you won’t be able to open other apps. The app will also plant a virtual tree that grows whenever you are not using your phone.

However, it will die when you quit the app. Over time, users will also be able to grow their own forest, which represents your commitment to not using the phone. Forest users can also earn rewards by staying focused, which will help them unlock more trees.

Forest comes with a timer and a stopwatch functionality which users can adjust according to their needs. You can also view your daily, weekly or monthly progress and get insight into your focus habits.

While the app is free to use, activating the Pro version will give you access to several useful features like the ability to set up a customised allowlist, which lets you use certain apps without killing the tree. The Pro version of Forest also lets users categorise tasks using tags and track their phone and screen time.

Pomodoro Timer

Pomodoro is a popular time management technique that helps you increase your productivity by working in 25 minutes focused work sessions with some short breaks. While there are several Pomodoro timers available on the Google Play Store, one of the best apps is the Pomodoro Timer by AppFX.

It has a minimalistic interface complimented by dull and flat colours to help you lessen distractions and focus on work. You can also easily adjust the Pomodoro timer and the short and long breaks you want to take and set daily goals.

Todoist: to-do list and planner

Todoist is one of the most popular task planners and to-do list apps available on the Google Play Store. Users can add tasks quickly using the ‘Quick Add’ button. You can also set recurring tasks such as ‘Water plants’. Available on multiple platforms, the Android version of Todoist has some really useful widgets with the app able to link to several other services like calendars, voice assistants, and popular apps like Gmail and Slack.

If you are someone who manages projects, the app templates that can help you do accounting tasks, meeting agendas and even wedding planning. Users can also pin the tasks they want to focus on the most and get personalised insights into their task planner and productivity trends.

Sectograph: Day and Time planner

Sectograph is a day and time planner that can help you manage time. However, unlike other popular time management apps, Sectograph has a unique user interface that visually displays the list of tasks in the form of a 12-hour pie chart.

With the time scheduler looking like an analogue clock, the app automatically collects events from calendar apps like Google Calendar and divides them into sectors. The app can help you stick to daily schedules, keep a tab of your work hours and even see your check-in, landing and flight duration. If you happen to own a WearOS-powered device, Sectograph can be used as a watch face.

Habitica: Gamify your tasks

If you want to get things done while having fun, Habitica is a great choice. The app engages users by asking them to create an avatar. When users complete the tasks they add to the app, it rewards them by giving them gold, experience and items that can be used in-game. Habitifca has several features that can help you save time such as repeating tasks and a flexible habit tracker that lets you do certain tasks like drinking water multiple times a day. You can also use it as a normal to-do list and colour-code your tasks for easy identification.

Habitica has a levelling system where you can easily see your overall progress. It also includes collectables and pets. You can also compete with your friends and connect with other users that share your goals and interests.