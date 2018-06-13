Best water resistant smartphones you can buy in India – June 2018

From Apple iPhone X to Huawei P20, we have listed some of the best smartphones on the premium list that offer water and dust resistance From Apple iPhone X to Huawei P20, we have listed some of the best smartphones on the premium list that offer water and dust resistance

Water resistant smartphones are no longer a rare phenomena. Smartphone manufacturers these days are bringing devices with a good level of protection even in the mid-range segment. This added coating comes in handy to save a device against spills, rain and accidental drop in a puddle. While more OEMs are diving into this feature, we might witness a hoard of phones with IP ratings in the following years.

While smartphones with such IP rating are built to survive dips in water to a certain extent, these are not entirely waterproof smartphones. For instance, handsets with IP68 rating can survive in 1.5 metres deep water (not salt water) for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, a device with an IP67 rating is protected against accidental submersion in 1 metre for half an hour.

In this article, we have handpicked some of the best flagship smartphones that have water and dust resistance feature and ones you shouldn’t be afraid to use even in the monsoon. Let’s take a look.

Apple flagship iPhone X and iPhone 8 series

Apple’s latest flagship model iPhone X and the iPhone 8 series are certified with an IP67 rating which means these devices can survive submersion up to 1 meter for half an hour. These devices from Apple can withstand spills and splashes and submerge in static water for a specific duration. The uniqueness of the latest iPhone series is their elegant glass design and brilliant imaging sensor. The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with wireless charging support too. Apple iPhone X is available in India for a price starting at Rs 85,999. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 series starts at Rs 67,940.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei’s P20 is one of the best smartphones from the company’s premium smartphone portfolio. The smartphone flaunts dual colour shade rear panel and elegant design. It is the first device from the company to offer triple camera setup on the rear end. But besides these intriguing features, the Huawei P20 Pro too has an IP67 rating certified. It means if you can accidentally splash water or drop it in a sink, the phone will work just fine. But like we mentioned, water-resistant phone doesn’t do well in salty water, besides it is recommended to take out the device during the specified duration. The notch-style designed Huawei P20 comes for a price of Rs 64,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series

The Samsung Galaxy S9 series didn’t come with massive upgrades in terms of design, but they did boast impressive camera sensors with variable aperture making it the industry first. Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ came with curved Infinity display having 18.5:9 aspect ratio. But besides the unique aspect in the imaging segment, the new Galaxy S9 series phones are also known to be waterproof. Similar to the high-end iPhone models, these handsets are IP67 rated water and dust resistant. The smartphones feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9810 SoC and offer super slow-mo recording capability. Samsung Galaxy S9 series is available in India for a price starting at Rs. 55,399.

Google Pixel 2 series

Google Pixel 2 series is best known for its stunning imaging sensors and latest Android updates. The Pixel 2 series by Google is among the best Android phones that you can buy, courtesy of its powerful hardware, up-to-date Android version and good OLED display. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 series, the Pixel 2 family features an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Both, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offers a brilliant 12MP sensor that is capable of taking some great Bokeh portrait shots even in low light conditions. The Pixel 2 series is available in India for a price starting at Rs. 40,978.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung brought its successor, the Galaxy Note 8 with marked improvement including a classy design, sharp display and enhanced imaging sensors. The signature S Pen stylus gave a more convenient usage to create and design art on the phone.

The phone is IP68 rated water and dust resistance which means unlike the other smartphones in the list, the Galaxy Note 8 can survive submersion of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The device features a tall 6.3-inch quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display that offers vivid colour reproduction and extra real screen estate to consume content. The Galaxy Note 8 comes for a price of Rs 67,900 in India

