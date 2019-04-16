Top five smartphones with big batteries and fast charging under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and more

Fast Charging and Big Batteries Smartphones Under Rs 15,000: A smartphone is a gadget that most of us carry with on person a daily basis, whether it be for daily work or for heavy gaming. Most users want a device to that will last at least a full day before dying. Many smartphone manufacturers including, Samsung and Xiaomi have realised that and have started providing consumers with smartphones with bigger batteries.

This along with support for fast charging, so that the consumers don’t have to stay plugged to the wall for a long time. Here is a list of the top five big battery smartphones with support for fast charging under Rs 15,000 currently available in India.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Price: starts at Rs 13,999

Xiaomi recently converted its Redmi series into a sub-brand and the first smartphone to be released under the sub-brand is the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims can last up to two days on a single charge. It comes with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology.

It is also one of the first smartphones in this budget to sport a 48MP camera setup on the back. The device is also the first from the company to sport a waterdrop style notched display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. It runs MIUI 10 based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. To know more about the phone click here to read its review.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Price: starts at Rs 11,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 originally shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo, however, it has now been updated to Android 9.0 Pie, bringing in various battery optimisations. This will help prolong the screen on time that the 5,000mAh battery provides. The device comes with support for 10W fast charging.

The company claims that the device will be able to last up to two days on a single charge. It also states that the device can provide consumers with up to three hours of talktime on a 15 minute charge cycle.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. To know more about the phone click here to read its review.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Price: starts at Rs 14,990

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy M-series of smartphones in India. Samsung Galaxy M30 is the current flagship of series and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

The company claims that the device can charge three times faster with the 15W bundled charger compared to a normal 5W charger. It also states that you can get up to 25 hours of video viewing or 31 hours of talktime or 105 hours of music playback on a single charge.

It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity U display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor and runs One UI based on Android 9.0 Pie. To know more about the phone click here to read its review.

Moto G7 Power

Price: starts at Rs 13,999

Moto G7 Power was recently launched in India with a heavy focus on battery life. The device comes with a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims can last 60 hours on a single charge. Moto G7 Power supports the company’s own ‘Turbopower’ charging technology, which it claims can provide nine hours of power within 15 minutes of being plugged to the bundled 15W charger.

Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with features like Moto Display to view notifications at a glance. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration.

Honor Play

Price: starts at Rs 14,999

Honor Play is one of the oldest smartphone on this list, however, that doesn’t mean that it is not good enough for you to make it your daily driver. It is backed by a 3,750mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own fast charging technology. The company claims that along with its GPU Turbo technology, the device’s performance increases by 60 per cent, whereas, the power consumption decreases by 30 per cent.

The device when launched was focused on providing the consumers with the best mobile gaming experience. The device sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a long design notch. It is powered by the company’s previous generation Kirin 970 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. To know more about the phone click here to read its review.