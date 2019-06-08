Top five smartphones to play PUBG Mobile under Rs 20,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and more

Best Smartphones to Play PUBG Mobile Game: PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular smartphone games currently available in the market. The company recently announced that it has achieved a daily active player base of 100 million. The game is currently available on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store to play.

Here’s a list of the best affordable smartphones you can currently purchase in India on which you can play PUBG Mobile on with no issues.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. For a budget smartphone that is a very powerful processor and can handle playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite with ease. The device can easily run PUBG Mobile in the highest display settings without any stutters or frame drops.

Along with playing heavy games like PUBG Mobile with ease, the Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes with a 48MP dual camera setup on the back. Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM variant.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is also a good smartphone with the Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone looks good in its glass and metal sandwich body design but at the same time, it’s not only a looker. And just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it plays PUBG Mobile without breaking a sweat in high graphic settings. There are no noticeable frame drops, lags or even stutters during the gameplay.

Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Honor Play

Honor Play is the oldest smartphone in this list launched back in August of 2018. Yet it is still more powerful than a lot of smartphones currently launching in the same price bracket. Honor Play uses the company’s own Kirin 970 processor for powering itself paired with a Mali-G72 GPU. It can easily run heavy games like PUBG Mobile while keeping its cool at the same time. This was expected from the device, as while launching it the company pit this as a gaming device.

The device initially came with a starting price of Rs 19,999, but since then has seen many price cuts and is currently available at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 is a well-built smartphone, which in our review we found out felt very sturdy in the hands. However, sturdiness is not the only feature that the device comes with. It also comes packing a big punch in terms of processing and graphics power with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. Just like the Realme 3 Pro the Nokia 8.1 is also able to handle PUBG Mobile with no issues or lags. During gameplay, there are no stutters or frame drops, which is a nice thing to see.

The Nokia 8.1 is currently available at Rs 19,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Lastly, we come to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, which might soon lose the Zenfone moniker due to a few legalities. Just like all of the other smartphones on this list, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is quite a looker that performs well. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and the Adreno 512 GPU, the device is able to handle games like PUBG Mobile pretty decently. However, we recommend that during extended gameplay hours turn the graphic settings down to medium to get the best experience.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, respectively.