Top five smartphones launching in India in April 2019: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei P30 Pro and more

Mobile Phones Launching in India in April 2019: The year 2019 has been interesting in terms of the smartphone launches we have seen till date like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P30, Honor View 20, Xiaomi Mi 9 and more. Many smartphone brands including Samsung and Huawei will be launching a new smartphone in India. With all of these new smartphones, we will get to see upgraded specifications along with a number of new innovations come to the Indian market.

Here is a list of the top five smartphones are expected to be launched in India during April 2019.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei recently launched its latest generation flagship smartphone lineup, which includes the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro in Paris. Huawei P30 Pro will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as the company has setup a new landing page for the same, which states that the price will be revealed on April 9. It seems like Huawei won’t be bringing its P30 to India, which was also the case with its P20 lineup. According to a report by IANS, the company will be launching its Huawei P30 Lite smartphone alongside the P30 Pro in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A90

Samsung has recently been actively releasing new smartphones under its revamped Galaxy A-series and its new Galaxy M-series. The company is expected to launch its Galaxy A-series flagship smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy A90. The device according to earlier leaks and reports will sport good specifications and will not be priced very high.

Nokia 9 PureView

HMD Global during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, launched its latest flagship smartphone, dubbed Nokia 9 PureView. This is the first device after a number of years to come sporting the PureView badge, and for good reason, the penta-camera setup on the back. Soon after the launch, the company confirmed that it will be bringing the device to the Indian market in April.

Realme 3 Pro

During the launch of the Realme 3 smartphone, Realme announced that it will be launching the successor to its Realme 2 Pro smartphone in April. The company revealed that the device will be named Realme 3 Pro. Not much is known about the upcoming device as of now, however, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and is also expected to be the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48MP camera on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung is the first major smartphone manufacturer to showcase its foldable smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company has stated that it will be launching the upcoming smartphone in markets including the US on April 26. The company is also expected to launch the device at the same time in India. As of now, only Royole sells a flexible smartphone in China, called the Royole FlexPai. Huawei and Xiaomi have also showcased their takes on a flexible smartphone. We also know that Motorola is working on a foldable smartphone due to a patent filing.