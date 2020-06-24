Top five phone sanitizer to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Today we are going to take a look at a few products that you can use to clean the things that you touch. (Image: DailyObjects) Today we are going to take a look at a few products that you can use to clean the things that you touch. (Image: DailyObjects)

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic people have become much more aware of the people they come in contact with and the things that they touch. Due to which there has been an increase in the public’s want to sanitize and sterilize things that they touch. Using soap, water and isopropyl alcohol to clean up things might not always be practical.

UV light is one such thing that can be used to sanitize products and kill off germs. There are a lot of portable UV-C light products that help sanitize things that you touch and your surroundings. Today we are going to take a look at a few products that you can use to clean the things that you touch.

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer is priced at Rs 2,199 and claims to kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs within 10 seconds to three minutes, depending on the size of the object. The device comes with UV-C light, tilt detection sensors, a work lamp, an electric lamp, and a UV-C lamp. It is backed by a 400mAh battery and comes with 100 minutes of standby life. The UV-C LED has a lifespan of 5000-10000 hours according to the company.

DailyObjects Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger

DailyObjects also sells a portable UV Sterilizer box, which can sterilize any object kept inside within five minutes. The box also doubles as a Qi wireless charger with support for wireless charging up to 15W. The box features the same UV-C light seen inside of the DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer. It currently sells at Rs 4,800.

Also Read: How to clean your phone

Portronics Swipe

You can simply spray the cleaning liquid by pressing on the contraption and wipe the screen clean with the product as it is covered completely with a microfiber cloth. (Image: You can simply spray the cleaning liquid by pressing on the contraption and wipe the screen clean with the product as it is covered completely with a microfiber cloth. (Image: Flipkart

Portronics Swipe is an interesting product as it is a pocketable display cleaner. You can use it to clean your laptop screens, your tablets, and your phones. The product integrates a spray and a microfiber cloth in a handy contraption. You can simply spray the cleaning liquid by pressing on the contraption and wipe the screen clean with the product as it is covered completely with a microfiber cloth. This product is priced at Rs 249.

The Messy Corner UV Care Sterilizer & wireless charger

Just like the DailyObjects Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer & Wireless Charger, the one from Messy Corner also has a UV-C light storage box to sterilize objects and sports a wireless charging pad on top to charge your smartphones wirelessly. Apart from the UV-C light to disinfect your things, this product also comes with an aromatherapy chamber, in which you can add essential oil and make your objects smell good. This one is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available only on The Messy Corner’s official website.

Also Read: How to disinfect your iPhone or Android smartphone

Nykaa generic UV-C portable sanitizing box

Nykaa sells a generic UV-C portable sanitizer box, similar to the other box sanitizers on this list. This one also comes with a wireless charger on top of the box. It is priced at Rs 3,200. The product page claims, that the product comes with UV sterilization and ozone disinfectant, which kills up to 99.9 per cent germs, bacteria, and viruses. Just like the Messy Corner UV Care Sterilizer, this one also comes with an Aroma Therapy chamber.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd