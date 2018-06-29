Top five OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones alternatives in India under Rs 5000

From Skullcandy Method BT to JBL E25BT, here are top five Wireless headphones you can pick for a price under Rs 5000 From Skullcandy Method BT to JBL E25BT, here are top five Wireless headphones you can pick for a price under Rs 5000

OnePlus is widely known for creating the affordable flagship segment of smartphones by offering high-end hardware in a budget price. But besides smartphones, the company has also managed to dish out good value headphones too. The Chinese handset maker ventured into accessories four years back, introducing OnePlus Silver Bullet. OnePlus brought a few more headphones like Icons in-ear headphones, the Bullets V2 in the following years. But while these headphones came with a standard design and tagged a reasonable price, these were wired ones. OnePlus forayed into the wireless headphone arena this year by launching OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones. The wireless neckband earphones made their debut at the OnePlus 6 launch event.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless feature neckband design and has a rubberized finish. The wireless headphones sport 9.2mm drivers and come with the in-house ‘Energy tube’ for enhanced sound. The earphones have magnetic switches that cut off music once the earbuds get pulled back together. The earphones offer up to 8 hours of battery life. Another advantage of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones is that they come with USB-Type C port and Dash charging support which means you won’t have to wait long for the earphones to charge up.

While this may sound appealing, unfortunately you cannot grab these mid-range earbuds from OnePlus unless the company hosts their next flash sale. But all is not lost if you couldn’t buy them in the first sale. Despite all their fancy features, they don’t particularly set a new benchmark in sound quality. They sound decent, mind you but there are comparable or better options in the same price bracket that you may want to consider if audio quality is your top priority. Here are five such alternatives.

SoundMAGIC- E10BT (Rs 2099)

The E10BT wireless in-ear headphones from SoundMAGIC offer 24-bit high fidelity audio. The earphones feature aluminium design and promise to withstand rough usage. The lightweight SoundMAGIC E10BT has a 13.5mm dynamic driver and offers a comfortable fit on ears. The E10BT’s lithium ion battery is claimed to last up to 12 hours of continuous playback. SoundMAGIC E10BT is available online for a price of Rs 2099.

JBL E25BT (Rs 2999)

The E25BT is a wireless headphone offered by the popular audio brand JBL. The headphones have a 3-button universal remote and mic for calling. They have 8.6mm drivers and offer sound with clear highs and good bass. These wireless headphones from JBL are lightweight and come with extra ear tips. JBL E25BT offers a battery life of up to 8 hours. It is available online for a price of Rs 2999.

Jabra Elite 25E (Rs 3499)

Jabra Elite 25E, the neckband earphones model from the Denmark audio company offers a classic design. This wireless Bluetooth headphone comes with IP54 rated water resistance. It offers a fair amount of Bluetooth reach up to 30 feet away in open areas. Jabra Elite 25E headphone has EarGelsTM that offer a comfortable fit and are built with 10mm drivers to provide good audio quality. The headphones have voice button that allows you to access Siri and Google Assistant. The wireless Jabra headphones offer of up to 18 hours of playback time. It is available for a price of Rs 3499 online.

Skullcandy Method BT (Rs 3999)

Skullcandy Method BT is another good pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones offered by the popular American audio brand. The Method BT wireless in-ear headphones flaunt a sporty design and offer three colour options with wide range of colourful ear tips. These sweat resistant Skullcandy wireless headphones offer rich bass and clear vocals. They have a FlexSport collar that provides comfortably fit around the neck. The built-in microphone and remote sit on the left side for comfortable access. Skullcandy Method BT offers a battery backup of up to 9 hours. It is available online for a price of Rs 3999.

Sony MDR-XB50BS (Rs 4399)

Sony is widely known for offering audio products with rich bass and clear quality sound. The Sony MDR-XB50BS are the in-ear wireless headphones from the Japanese tech company that are designed for rigorous sports enthusiasts.

The headphones come with Sony’s Extra Bass sound and 12mm dynamic drivers to offer powerful bass. Sony MDR-XB50BS has an IPX4 rating that makes it splashproof. Available in three colour options- Red, Black and Blue these wireless in-ear headphones come for a price of Rs 4399 online.

