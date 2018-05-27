Top five educational Android games for children to keep them busy this summer vacation

Android is not only a tool for productivity and entertainment, it is also a tool for education Android is not only a tool for productivity and entertainment, it is also a tool for education

Google Play Store stocks a glut of games under different genres. The platform has advanced and it has become a great hub for kids as well. The Play Store brings a good bunch of games and apps for kids under its Family section. Some of these games not only add fun but help in educating the young minds as well. Ideally, we would not recommend handing over your smartphone or tablet to the kid, but summer vacations are inching to a close and instead of letting the little one out in the blistering heat, why not let them spend some good hours indoors. In this article, we have handpicked some of the best Android games that your kid can play and learn at the same time. Have a look-

Endless Reader

If you have a little one in your home who loves playing around with word puzzles, chances are that some of the alphabets might have already gone missing, few under the bed and some behind the closet. Searching for each letter could be ponderous, the Endless Reader game comes to your rescue in such situation. The game has dozens of words that can be dragged and arranged. The game has cute Endless monsters that help the child learn sights, words and context. This simple to play game has amusing animations and interactive word puzzles that add educational value for the little child. The free version of the game, however, has limited content, if you want the full package you will have to spend some amount.

Lego Games

Lego games bundle a great bunch of titles including Ninja games, DC Mighty games that offer an enjoyable experience. Some of these games come under adventure genre featuring varied mechanics. A few even allow customising vehicles and developing skills through play. These games that allow your kid to create their own Minifigure Legos are easy to learn with user-friendly controls that add great fun and entertainment. Most of the Lego games are available free for download on Play Store.

My Very Hungry Caterpillar

The colourful larvae that we often see in some toddler books have now fallen into gaming apps. My Very Hungry Caterpillar has a ‘Tamagotchi style’ character that acts as a virtual pet. The game starts with an egg that hatches into a wriggler that plonks into food. The game brings new activities, new toys, fruits that unlock over time. Depending on the season, the character slides on an icy pond, smacks a bouncy ball around or pops floating bubbles. It grows flowers and fruit in a 3D garden. The game brings an array of fun activities and gives your little one a chance to explore nature. The game gets all the more amusing when the caterpillar turns into a butterfly.

Coding games for kids

Coding games are helpful in developing critical thinking skills. These games teach simple commands and come in a ‘wide format’ crafted for different age groups. There are a variety of coding games available on Play Store. The coding games add fun, enhance problem-solving skills and also help kids learn basic programming and sequencing. Your little one can connect dots, build a house, set directions of a race car etc. A vast majority of the games are available for free on Play Store.

Garfield’s Defense 2

For those who grew in 80’s surely must have read the Garfield comic strips. The lazy cat who is obsessed with food is well plotted in the ‘action and tower defense hybrid’ game. Garfield enjoys his break from sitting around and eating lasagna when his holiday is interrupted by food invaders. Garfield’s Defense 2 has over 60 different levels and colourful characters to play and battle with the enemies. The freemium game enables one to employ a range of support reaped from the comic to help you battle the enemies. Garfield’s Defense 2 gives you a chance to join the orange cat’s combat in saving the ‘world’s food.’ The game can ideally be played by kids in the age group between 8-12 years and can help develop their strategic thinking abilities.

