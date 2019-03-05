Top budget mobiles under Rs 10,000: Realme 3, Redmi Note 7, Galaxy A10 and more

With the launch of Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20 under Rs 10,000, the decision to buy a budget segment smartphone has become really tough, given there are already some good phones in the same price bracket. We are listing phones which offer value for money, which include Redmi 6 and Nokia 5.1 Plus along with the newly launched Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20.

We are listing the specifications, features and price of smartphones under Rs 10,000 to help make choosing a budget device easier. Some of these devices are old, but in our reviews they performed well, especially for the price.

Realme 3

Launched on March 4, Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will cost Rs 10,999. The device has a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch on top with 1520×720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with Mali-G72 GPU.

On the rear, Realme 3 has a 13MP+2MP camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and at the front, it has a 13MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone has a 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. Realme 3 goes on sale on March 12, and is only available online.

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which will go on sale in India on March 6, 2019. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ dewdrop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP+2MP dual camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. For the front camera, the device sports a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with the face-unlock feature. Redmi Note 7 offers Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging via Type-C USB. Redmi Note 7 goes on sale on March 6, which is tomorrow. The only catch, Redmi Note 7 might go out of stock too quickly.

Samsung Galaxy A10

The Galaxy A10 has been priced at Rs 8,490 which will go on sale in India, starting March 2. The device features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity V display with 1520 X 720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Galaxy A10 has a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP front camera with face recognition feature.

Samsung Galaxy A10 is powered by Samsung Exynos 7884 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It has 3,400 mAh battery and available in red, blue and black colour options.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Right now, Asus Zenfone Max M2 is priced Rs 8,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor and sports a 4,000mAh battery.

It has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 1520X720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device has a dual camera setup of 13MP (f/1.8 aperture)+2MP on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage on Flipkart. The device features a 5.86-inch HD+ notch-style display with 1520 x 720 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor and sports a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor clubbed with a 5MP secondary sensor. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture.