Top budget accessories you can buy for your PC under Rs 1,000

If you are someone who uses a PC regularly, you might want to spend some money buying accessories that will make your life easier and enhance overall productivity. Since there are a lot of accessories like a mouse, keyboard, headphones, USB hub and others to choose from, one might often it overwhelming to find a good product that fits their budget. Here, we will be taking a look at some of the most affordable PC accessories you can buy from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Zook keyboard and mouse combo

If you are looking for an affordable wireless keyboard and mouse combo, then the Zook keyboard and mouse combo might appeal to you. The lightweight combo comes in a quirky blue and yellow accent. While the mouse is blue in colour with a yellow scroll wheel and a DPI button beneath the scroll wheel, the keyboard has a blue body, integrated palm rest and a combination of blue and yellow buttons. The Zook keyboard and mouse combo is available on Flipkart for Rs 999.

Aropana Type-C hub

Those looking for a multi-port USB Type-C hub can consider the Aropana Type-C Smart Reader. The product has an aluminium exterior and is definitely better than other budget hubs that feature a plastic body. It works flawlessly with Android, Mac and Windows devices and lets you plug in two memory cards, features a USB 3.0 port and comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect to your desktop or laptop. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs 749.

Zebronics Zeb Warrior 2.0 speakers

The Zebronics Zeb Warrior 2.0 is a good choice if are trying to find a decent pair of wired speakers under Rs 1000. The USB-powered speakers can be plugged into any device with a 3.5mm audio jack. With a total power output of 10W, these speakers are loud enough for a medium-sized room. Those looking for affordable RGB accessories might also find it appealing since comes with breathable RGB LED lights and a physical knob that lets you easily control the volume. The Zeb Warrior 2.0 is priced at 719 on Amazon.

Sony MDR-ZX110 On-ear wired headphones

The Sony MDR-ZX110 is an on-ear wired headphone that features 30mm dynamic drivers and comes with a 1.2 metre tangle resistant cable so you don’t have to worry about the cable stretching or falling short even if you connect it to the back of your PC.

Also, it has a folding design which makes it easy to store and carry them in a pouch if you travel a lot. Available on Amazon, the Sony MDR-ZX110 has a price tag of Rs 890 and is a good option if you consume a lot of content or listen to music.

Logitech M221 wireless mouse

If you have small or medium-sized palms and are looking for a good wireless mouse, the Logitech M221 is one of the best wireless mouse under Rs 1,000. With a 1000 DPI optical sensor, the mouse is ambidextrous, meaning it can be used comfortably by both left and right-handed users. Logitech claims that the mouse offers up to 18 months of battery life, after which you will probably need to buy a new one. The mouse comes with silent switches and goes into sleep mode when not in use. It can be bought from Amazon for Rs 799.