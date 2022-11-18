Axios to AndroMoney: The top Android apps to help you track expenses

More often than not, people need help keeping track of all their expenses. Before smartphones, people used to keep track of their expenses by listing down where they spent their money by relying on a daily diary, which is a tedious process. However, with smartphones becoming affordable, keeping track of where you end up spending your money has become really easy thanks to expense-tracking apps. While there are a number of options to choose from, here we will be listing some of the best apps that can help you track all your expenses.

Axios: Expense tracker and BNPL

Earlier known as Walnut, Axios is one of the best expense-tracking apps in India. Loaded with tons of features, the app lets users see all where they spent their money at a glance as well as track of things like digital wallets, credit cards, Sodexo coupons, bank accounts and more.

You can also check bank balance, pay electricity, gas, mobile, broadband and DTH bills from the app itself. Axios neatly integrates with Android and gathers information about your transactions from SMS. In case you spend cash, you can quickly add it to the list of expenses.

Axios was earlier known as Wallet. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Axios was earlier known as Wallet. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The app also lets you create custom expense categories, tags and add notes to certain expenses. With the ability to back-up all your expenses on the cloud, Axios is free on the Google Play Store.

Wallet: Budget Expense Tracker

Wallet is one of the most popular expense-tracking apps available on Android. The app supports more than 3,500 banks worldwide and lets you automatically add expenses and categorises them every time you perform a transaction. Apart from expense tracking, the app also lets users set budgets and goals. The budget feature lets you set a cap on how much money you spend on certain things like fuel. Wallet also notifies users when they are at risk of overspending and notifies them when the amount has exceeded the set budget limit.

The app can also help you set budgets for certain things like shopping. (Image Source: Google Play Store) The app can also help you set budgets for certain things like shopping. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

In case you want to save your hard-earned money for something, the goals feature can come in really handy. The app also supports sharing selected accounts so you can easily cooperate with your friends or family on a budget. Users can also use the ‘Planned Payments’ feature to see how their upcoming payments will impact the amount of money they have.

Spendee – Budget and Expense Tracker

Spendee is another popular expense management app. The app lets users connect all their bank accounts and crypto wallets to see and manage their wealth from a single place. It also supports some NFT wallets. Similar to other options, the app comes with a Passcode option that prevents others from spying on your personal spending. Spendee also gives you recommendations based on your personal spending habits.

The Premium version of the app offers some additional features like the ability to sync bank accounts. (Image Source: Google Play Store) The Premium version of the app offers some additional features like the ability to sync bank accounts. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

While the free version of the app lets you track one budget, if you want the multiple budget tracking features, you will have to shell out some money for the Plus or Premium pack. The paid version of the app also lets you sync your bank account, share wallets with others and add unlimited wallets and budgets.

Money Manager Expense and Budget

Money Manager is another simple-to-use expense management app that can help you manage, save and keep track of where your money goes. The budget and expenses are shown in a graph format you can easily see the money spent versus the set budget so you can make better choices.

It also comes with a credit and debit card management function. When you enter a settlement date, you will be able to see the payment amount along with the outstanding payment in the asset tab. Connecting the debit card to the app will also let you automatically arrange the debit.

Money Manager lets you use passcodes to prevent others from seeing your expenses. (Image Source: Google Play Store) Money Manager lets you use passcodes to prevent others from seeing your expenses. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

The built-in passcode functionality might come in handy if you use the app on a shared device. In case you want to use the app on the PC and need access to certain functionalities, you will need to upgrade to the Premium version.

AndroMoney (Expense Track)

AndroMoney is a useful app if you want to keep track of all your spending. The app has a clean and minimalistic user interface and lets you add expenses at the tap of a single button. It also has a built-in calculator on the page where you can add your expenses for easy calculation.

AndroMoney has an integrated calculator as well. (Image Source: Google Play Store) AndroMoney has an integrated calculator as well. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

It has an easy-to-access menu that lets you track your expenses according to certain categories, track your budget and even see reports in the form of pie charts, trend charts and bar charts. The app also offers pass protection and lets users backup their data to Excel. Apart from Android, the app is also available on both iOS and the web.