Beyond ChatGPT: Here are some AI-powered apps to try right now

Artificial intelligence, commonly known as AI is almost everywhere in the modern world. Services such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT to how Google Photos erases background in a photo, are all an example of the use of AI. With AI, humans can interact with computers and get answers to queries in no time. On top of that, a well-trained AI with a massive dataset can also automate a process without requiring any human intervention.

Apps like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa are some of the best examples of AI-powered applications. However, in this listicle, we have not included these apps. Instead, it has apps and services that are not as popular as the aforementioned ones but still add a lot of value to your life on a day-to-day basis.

While these are some of the broader applications of AI, there are plenty of apps that you will be using every day. Out of all those apps, we have selected the top-five AI-powered apps that everyone should try.

FaceApp can make you look young or old in just a click. FaceApp can make you look young or old in just a click.

FaceApp

FaceApp, a free-to-download photo editing app available on both Android and iOS platforms is one of the best examples of what an AI-powered app can do. While this app might sound like a photo editing tool, it does a lot more than that. FaceApp can change facial characteristics and make pictures social-media ready in just a few seconds. The biggest trick of this app is that it can gender swap and that too with just a click. On top of that, it can make young people look old and vice versa.

Replika could be your first AI friend. Replika could be your first AI friend.

Replika

If you are feeling alone, then Replika is the app that might help you come out of that situation. Replika is an AI-powered chatbot that is no less than a friend and will respond to your text every time, that too without any delay. You can talk to Replika about life, love, and the most general topics that you might discuss with your friends and family. Replika can be accessed on a web browser, and there is also a dedicated app for Android and iPhone users.

Learn a new language with the help of AI thanks to the Elsa app. Learn a new language with the help of AI thanks to the Elsa app.

Elsa

Elsa is a short form of English Language Speech Assistant. As the name suggests, it is an AI-powered language-learning app. Using AI, it does user speech analysis and then comes up with a set of assignments that is easy to understand by the user. Elsa is available for both Android and iOS-powered smartphones and tablets.

Doing homework made easy. Doing homework made easy.

Socratic

This app comes directly from Google, the search engine giant. This is a great app for students, as it can help with homework and it uses AI to do the same. Say you have a math equation or a reaction from chemistry class that needs an answer, you can just scan the same using the Socratic app and Google will use the AI to get an answer to that question in just a few seconds.

This app will let you create custom art and share them on social media. This app will let you create custom art and share them on social media.

Starryai

Starryai is an app that uses AI to create custom art. Users can create custom art by just entering a prompt, which can be further customised using parameters like the model, runtime, and canvas size. The app is free to download and is available on the Google play store and Apple app store.