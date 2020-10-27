Five cool budget wireless chargers under Rs 5000 you can buy today

RAEGR Arc 1350 is a wireless charging mat that is priced at Rs 2,999. (Express Photo)

With a number of flagship phones now support wireless charging, it makes sense to invest in wireless chargers. But here’s the problem: buying a wireless charger is as difficult as buying a new smartphone these days. There are so many options to choose across different price points and brands. We decided to handpick five of the best wireless chargers under Rs 5,000.

RAEGR Arc 1350 wireless charging mat

RAEGR Arc 1350 is a wireless charging mat that is priced at Rs 2,999. The speciality of this is that the device can charge three devices at a time and is powered by a USB Type-C cable. It can charge two phones and a smartwatch or a phone, a smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earphones together. The device can automatically switch between 2.5W, 5W, 7.5W and 10W depending on the device. To know how the device performed in real life, you can read our full review here.

Samsung UV steriliser

Samsung’s UV steriliser is priced at Rs 3,599 and it helps you keep your smartphone and other personal belongings sterilized in these difficult times of COVID-19. Apart from being a UV sterilizer, it also doubles as a wireless charging pad, which can wirelessly charge your gadgets when placed inside. This allows you to simultaneously charge and sanitize your gadgets. The box can wirelessly charge devices at 10W, which means it will take some time for your phone to completely charge inside of the box. You can also keep the lid open while charging your device, this will only wirelessly charge your device and not turn on the UV lights to sanitize it. You can read our review of the Samsung UV steriliser here.

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad is available at Rs 2,999 and can wirelessly charge two devices simultaneously. The device can charge 10W and 7.5W depending on the capacity. The charger is also case friendly, which means it can charge devices with a case of less than 5mm thickness.

Ultraprolink UM1006

Ultraprolink UM1006 is a proper wireless contraption, which also acts like a phone stand, truly wireless earphones stand and a smartwatch stand. It is currently available at Rs 3,390. The device can charge all devices at up to 10W via Qi-standard wireless charging.

Portronics Freedom 4C POR-1043

The Portronics Freedom 4C POR-1043 is a wireless charger priced at Rs 1,799 and it doubles as a digital alarm clock for your desk. The device charges at 10W Wireless Mobile Qi Charging technology. It also comes with a USB Type-A output which allows users to connect their devices to charge via a cable.

