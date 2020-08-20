Five best UV light sterilizer available under Rs 10,000

These products will help sanitize the things that you touch in a few seconds. (Image: Godrej)

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic people have become more self-aware of what they touch on a day to day basis. Due to this, there has been an increase in the public demand to sanitize everything that they come in contact with, but using a liquid sanitizer or soap is not always a practical choice. UV light is such a thing that can be used to sanitize products, without having to worry about spoilage. Today we are going to take a look at the best UV-C light products that help you sanitize things that you touch.

Germiscan

Germiscan is India’s first UV-C LED-based handheld steriliser. The company claims that the device can kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs within six seconds. It is one of the most expensive UV light wands you can get at Rs 6,500, but also is one of the largest helping its users cover a lot more surface area at once than its competitors. It comes with extra protection features like tilt detection sensors and a safety switch, to avoid direct skin contact. The company claims that the device has a battery life of three hours on a single charge.

Gizmobitz Portable UV Light Sterilizer

Gizmobitz Portable UV Light Sterilizer is a foldable UV Light Sterilizer with a 5W output priced at Rs 1,599. The USP of the device is that it can be folded up and put inside your pocket. The company claims that the device can kill 99.9 per cent of the germs within seconds. Unlike other UV sterilizer wands, this one does not run on an in-built battery pack, instead, it uses four AAA batteries for convenience. It also runs on direct power, due to which, the company provides a complimentary 2,600mAh power bank along with the device.

Also Read: Top five phone sanitizers to prevent the spread of COVID-19

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer has a lifespan of 5000-10000 hours. (Image: DailyObjects) DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer has a lifespan of 5000-10000 hours. (Image: DailyObjects)

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Sterilizer claims to kill up to 99.9 per cent within up to three minutes. The sterilizer is priced at Rs 2,199 and is available via Amazon and the company’s own website. The company claims that the light has a lifespan of 5000-10000 hours and comes with unique features like tilt detection sensors. The wand sterilizer comes with a battery life of 100 minutes on a single charge.

Messy Corner UV Care Sterilizer case

The Messy Corner UV Care Sterilizer case is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available on the company’s official website. It allows for the user to place in personal belongings like rings, watches, mobile phone and more to give them a bath in UV-C light and disinfect them. Apart from the UV-C light disinfection, which kills 99.9 per cent of germs, the Messy Corner UV Care Sterilizer case comes with two add-ons: an aromatherapy chamber, in which you can add essential oil and make your objects smell good, and a wireless charger up top to charge up any of your devices.

Also Read: UV lights are becoming the weapon of choice to kill the virus

Godrej UV Case

Godrej claims that its UV Case is based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. Due to which it can kill more than 65 families of pathogens including SARS-CoV-1, the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic. It states that the UV Case can kill 99 per cent viruses and germs from objects like cash, jewellery, mobile phones, masks, PPE Kits and more. It starts at Rs 8,999 and is available in three sizes 15L, 30L and 54L.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd