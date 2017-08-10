Top 5 UPI Apps to send and receive money

These days many new apps have come in that allow users to send and receive money with the help of Universal Payment Interface (UPI) integration. After demonetization, people have had to start using digital payment apps more and more often to make daily transactions. These apps have helped society progress and have helped reduce cash transactions. The apps have helped to create traceable transaction history which helps the government track the flow of money in the economy, at least with respect to the money being spent digitally. If you’re looking to go digital with your wallet, here are five apps that you can choose from for an easy start.

BHIM UPI App

BHIM was the first app that supported the use of the Unified Payment Interface. It was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India and launched by India’s honourable prime minister Shree Narendra Modi during Digi Dhan Mela. This app was made to fill the gap that the 2016 demonetization had left.

With the help of this app, you can send and receive money in your bank account with just a single click. It can also help you access all your bank accounts in a single place making it an all in one banking app also.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a UPI integrated app launched by Flipkart for its users. The app also features a mobile wallet. It is the second fastest growing UPI integrated app after the BHIM app. All of the UPI integrated apps currently only send, receive money, and check bank account details. However, PhonePe allows users to pay bills and recharge devices with the help of UPI. The app can also send money to a mobile number linked to a UPI id.

FreeCharge

FreeCharge in a partnership with Axis Bank now allows users to pay and receive money from the method of UPI. The app creates a virtual payment address (VPA) for the users which is then linked to the bank account of the user thus registering them on the UPI platform. Payments via a VPA secures the account details of the receiver and sender thus creating more confidence in users to transact with the help of UPI.

Hike Messenger

Hike Messenger is the first social media app that allows users to pay and receive money via UPI integration. There have been reports that WhatsApp will be introducing the same in the coming months. Now via Hike 5.0 the users can send and receive money through UPI. They have also introduced Blue Packets which allows users to attach money to a card expressing their themselves

Your Respective Banking Apps

Most of the banks like DBS, Axis, SBI and other, these days provide UPI options in their own apps which allow you to make transactions easily. Having the UPI option in your respective banking app makes it much more convenient as you don’t need to always be having two apps one from the bank and the other from a UPI client.

If you haven’t yet tried out making or receiving payments through UPI these apps might be a good doorway for you to experience the same. This is a great time to try these apps out also because a few e-commerce websites are running sales which provide extra cashback on paying via UPI.