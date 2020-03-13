Top 5 truly wireless earphones if you don’t want the AirPods: Realme Buds Air, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless and more

Here is a list of the best truly wireless earphones you can currently get in the market. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Representational Image) Here is a list of the best truly wireless earphones you can currently get in the market. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) (Representational Image)

As time advances, we are getting to see more and more smartphone manufacturers remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from their smartphones. And due to smartphones being the one device that users always carry, people are preferring to get a pair of wireless earphones with it.

To tell you a bit about the history of this, Apple initially removed the headphone jack from its iPhone 7, thus popularising the concept. Soon, it released its own AirPods, which have become extremely popular, becoming the most sold wireless earphones. The Apple AirPods Pro have taken Apple’s dominance to another level.

If you are one of those who want to cut the cord, take a look at the top five truly wireless earphones that you can get right now.

Realme Buds Air (Rs 3,999)

The soundstage on these is good, providing customers with a surround sound effect while listening to them.

The Realme Buds Air look quite similar to the Apple AirPods, especially in the white colour variant. This has become one of the main reasons for the set selling like hotcakes. Not everyone can purchase the AirPods, but everyone wants to blend in, for which these are perfect. And it is not only about the looks; the truly wireless earphones are also tuned well.

The soundstage on these is good, providing customers with a surround sound effect. The bass is adequate, though the treble is a bit off. The touch interface of these earphones works most of the time, but it would have been better if they were a bit more responsive.

Overall, these are pretty good earphones and for the price are a must-buy.

JBL C100TWS (Rs 3,999)

If you are a bit skeptical about getting the Realme Buds Air because they are made by a smartphone company. You can turn towards the JBL C100TWS, which are made by an audio brand at the same price point.

Due to the JBL C100TWS being made by an audio company, one expects them to be tuned perfectly. These are bass-heavy earphones and seems aimed at those who like to listen to songs as a timepass. Overall, the soundstage on these feels full, which is satisfying.

Jabra Elite 65t (Rs 8,999)

The sound quality is great as the earphones have a wide range and perfect bass, treble.

If you spend a bit more you can go in for the Jabra Elite 65t, which when you use feels worth every penny that you spent on them. These earphones have the depth that the Realme Buds Air and the JBL C100TWS lack.

First of all these earphones look quite trendy and fit perfectly well inside of your ear creating a great natural seal.

The sound quality is great as the earphones have a wide range. It doesn’t matter if you are listening to songs with variations or with erratic highs, mids and lows. These also come with active noise cancellation which can be activated manually. The noise cancellation also kicks in automatically when a call comes in, making them one of the perfect earphones to take long calls on.

Bose Soundsport Free (Rs 18,990)

The sound is well balanced, due to which the listening experience is great.

Bose has been known for sound quality since its inception. The Soundsport Free are the earphones, which you can get when you need reliability, good sound quality and great noise cancellation.

These are perfect for listening to any genre of music. The highs are constant on these whereas, the lows are not thumpy to give you a headache after a few minutes of listening.

The sound is well balanced, due to which the listening experience is great. These are perfect to wear anywhere including social gatherings, meetings and in the gym.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earphones (Rs 24,990)

Once you listen to these, you will not like any other pair of earphones as these are so perfect.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are meant for the audiophiles and those who are serious about their music. The price will keep others out.

Once you listen to these, you will not like any other pair of earphones as these are so perfect. The sound is well balanced, with perfect tuning and a great sound stage. When on, these make you feel isolated from the world and listening to only the music that is playing. In short, they make you feel as if the artist is personally singing the song for you.

These are the earphones that anybody serious about music would want to get and keep to appreciate the art. If there is any competition for the Apple AirPods range, it is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless.

