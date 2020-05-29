Five tech accessories you need for working from home

(Image: Pixabay) (Image: Pixabay)

Working from home has become the norm these days due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Due to which, with most of us following the same routine daily. This becomes very tiring considering that you are not doing anything different, just getting to work. Even though you cannot get back to the office as of now, you can set up a small personal office in a corner of your room and do work as you would normally. This would help you stay focused when you are working and not feel lethargic while working on your bed with your laptop.

Here we list five tech accessories that you can order from Amazon or Flipkart right now to help build your own personal office at home.

Laptop Stand

It is widely known that while working on a desk for long hours, you should have your hands at a 90-degree angle and your eyes should be in-level with your display’s top corner. Unless your height is just perfect, you will never be able to achieve this. A laptop stand comes very handy here, as it can elevate your laptop as per your height and sitting position, giving you the best viewing angles. And also helping you have a healthy neck and back.

One more benefit it adds is that it provides the laptop with some breathing room. This will help the laptop have great cooling efficiency as all vents will have ample space to take in cool external air and exhaust the hot air after cooling the internals. We would recommend getting the Amkette Ergo View 650 Laptop Stand, which has seven levels of heights you can set it at along with the ability to hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop.

Also Read: Working from home and looking for a web cam? Here are your options

Wireless keyboard and mouse

Getting a laptop stand will elevate your laptop, but that will require you to do a lot of gymnastics with your hands to access the keyboard and the touchpad. To solve this issue, you can get a good pair of wireless keyboard and mouse, which will let your hands rest at a 90-degree angle on the desk and will not clutter up your desk with a lot of wires. Using a laptop with a mouse and a keyboard might also feel a bit more at your office desk with your desktop.

Logitech MK345 wireless keyboard and mouse combo are quite comfortable to use as both of them have been built ergonomically. The keyboard also has a palm rest for your hands to not get tired while using it. And the mouse has a pebble like build that helps it wrap around your hand much more naturally.

Also Read: How to work from home with kids during Coronavirus lockdown

External hard drive

Doing all of your office work for the whole duration of the ongoing lockdowns will make you accumulate a lot of data. All of which you will need to carry over to your office desktop when things start going back to normal. Until and unless all of your work is online like ours, you will have a lot of documents and sheets stored on your home PC that you will need to take to the office to keep on working without hitting any hurdles. A good bet would be getting a 1TB to 2TB hard disk that you can use after you transfer all your important files to the office PC to keep a backup and store your general files. The WD Elements 1.5 TB would be enough to hold most of our PC backups and then some. Also, it has a price of below Rs 4,500, which makes it a good deal for you to have a backup of your PC.

Also Read: 10 tips to work from home for parents

External camera

During the lockdown, a lot of us are having to make a lot of video calls for official purposes and also to stay connected with close ones. But the stock camera most of us have on our laptop is not that capable and might even send out a blurry video feed to the person on the opposite end. Investing in an external camera will improve your video quality by a lot. Hence making the other party seeing you crystal clear. We recommend getting the Logitech HD Webcam C270, which puts out a feed at 720p resolution and costs around Rs 1,000.

Also Read: Work from home: Video calling apps you can use for office calls other than Zoom

Robot vacuum cleaner

While you are working in your personal little office you will be also required to take up some chores around the house. Cleaning is a chore you can opt for and get a robot vacuum cleaner to do your work. You can check out the Milagrow iMap 9 wet and dry, which costs Rs 79,990 and it will help you clean your home inch to inch. If it feels too expensive, you can check out the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, which is currently selling at Rs 17,999 and does a similar job to the Milagrow iMap 9 wet and dry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd