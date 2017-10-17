Top 5 smartphones to buy this Diwali under Rs 15000

Diwali, a festival of light, is around the corner, which is also one of the biggest shopping seasons in the country where people buy gifts and goodies for their loved ones. As part of the festive season, major leading e-retail sites are offering lucrative deals across different categories. We have compiled a list of top five smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you can buy for your family, friends or yourself.

Lenovo K8 Note

The Lenovo K8 Note was introduced in India for a price starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM version. The phone runs near stock Android Nougat OS out-of-the-box. It flaunts an all-aluminum body and has dual camera at back. The device has a big battery of 4000mAh keeping enough juice for extended usage. Additionally, the new Lenovo K8 Note pegs in Dolby Atmos audio enhancement and TheaterMAx technology as well for virtual reality experience. As part of the festive celebration, Amazon India is offering the Lenovo K8 Note handset at a discount price of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM model. You can also avail up to Rs. 9,500 exchange offer on the e-retail site. This is a good deal if you are planning to gift a smartphone to your mate or colleague who is camera enthusiast.

The Lenovo K8 Note features dual rear camera The Lenovo K8 Note features dual rear camera

Moto G5 Plus

Lenovo-owned Motorola brought the mid-range Moto G5 Plus smartphone in India in March this year. The phone from the G-series was launched for a price starting at Rs. 14,999. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with either 3GB RAM/16GB storage or 4GB RAM/3GB storage. During our review process, we were quite impressed with camera performance on the Moto G5 Plus. The phone sports a 12-megapixel protruded camera module at the back with f/1.7 aperture, dual Pixel AF, and dual-LED flash. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos.

The Moto G5 Plus (Review) is currently retailing at a discount price of Rs. 13,999 (32GB model) on both leading e-commerce site- Flipkart and Amazon. On Flipkart, you can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,000. There is a buyback guarantee offer as well whereby you can get a buyback value of Rs. 6,600 if you return the phone within 6 to 8 months. In case you return the handset within 9 to 12 months you will be able to get a buyback value of Rs. 5,400. Amazon is giving an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,000 along with a ‘special offer’ of Rs. 500 extra on exchange which will be applied automatically upon selecting exchange option.

If you are looking to gift a phone with sturdy build, a decent battery backup, good camera and an intuitive user interface, the Moto G5 Plus can be a good deal.

Xiaomi Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the first from the Chinese OEM’s smartphone inventory to run stock Android 7.1.2 out-of-the-box. It is also the first device to be co-developed by Internet Search giant Google and Xiaomi under Android One initiative. The handset has any discount offer tagged with it on e-retail site. It is currently retailing at its original price in Flipkart, however, if you are planning to exchange your old phone and get a new one this could be a good time to do it. The leading e-commerce site is giving up to Rs. 14,000 exchange off on the Mi A1. Under this price bracket, the handset could be a good deal breaker given that it has a clean user-interface (unlike other Mi smartphones), decent dual rear having a 12MP wide-angle lens and another 12MP telephoto lens. It runs a mid-tier Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It packs a decent 3080mAh battery promising at least a day usage.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad in the month of August unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 in Dubai. The smartphone maker launched the handset in India for a price of Rs. 14,999. Like the Mi A1, Cool Play 6 doesn’t tag any discount offer, however, you can get an exchange offer of up to Rs. 9,500 if you purchase the device on Amazon India. For SBI credit and debit card holders, they can get 10 percent cash back offer.

The smartphone offers a few strong features and carries a decent set of specifications. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is fueled by a Snapdragon 653 processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM which is quite hard to find at such competitive price. The phone has a vertically stacked dual rear camera set up with a resolution of 13MP each. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 4000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 150 hours standby time.

Honor 6X

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its dual camera smartphone, the Honor 6X in India in January. Of course, the device is months old, but it offers the decent dual rear camera at a budget price. The smartphone was announced for a price starting at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB version. In the month of June, the Honor 6X received at a price slash of Rs. 2000. Huawei at that time claimed that the device was one of their best sellers that won many hearts due to its ‘performance and dual camera capabilities, all at an attractive price.’

The Honor 6X is currently retailing at a discount price of Rs. 9,999 for the 32GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 64GB version on Amazon India website. The phone bundles exchange offer as well of up to Rs. 8,500 and Rs. 9,500 respectively on the 32GB version and the 64GB model. If you have an SBI credit or debit card, you can get cash back offer of up to 10 percent. Further, Amazon is giving the original Honor 6X transparent cover at a flat price of Rs. 299.

The Honor 6X features 12MP+2MP dual camera setup at the back. It sports a 5-inch full HD (1080×1920 pixels) IPS 2.5D curved glass display. The Honor 6X (Review) was originally launched with Android Marshmallow OS. The device officially received Android Nougat update in the month of May. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone carries a 3340mAh Li-polymer battery under the hood.

Readers should keep in note that the festive sale run by the leading e-retail sites will end on October 17 i.e. today.