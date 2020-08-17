The five best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India

Look at the top 5 alternatives to the new Samsung Galaxy M31s. (Express Photo)

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M31s smartphone in India. The phone is impressive, given the price and features it comes with. However, the Galaxy M31s isn’t the only mid-range smartphone available in the market. We’ve compared different mid-range phones and selected the best devices under Rs 25,000. Our picks will help you choose the best smartphone in your budget.

Poco X2

Poco sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP dual-camera setup on the front. (Express Photo) Poco sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP dual-camera setup on the front. (Express Photo)

Poco X2 is currently available at Rs 17,499 for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Rs 21,,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device features a good mix of specifications, sporting a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support fr 27W fast charging. It sports a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 20MP dual-camera setup on the front.

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+ runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration. (Image: Flipkart

Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Unlike most other devices on this list, it does not feature a punch-hole display, instead, it utilises a motorised pop-up selfie camera module, to ensure a seamless viewing experience for its users. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 19.5.9 aspect ratio. The device is powered bu the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration with a few minor additions like Moto Actions. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the back, it features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z sports a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. (Express Photo)

Asus Zenfone 5Z was launched back in 2018 as a flagship, and it still does manage to beat most mid-range smartphones in numbers, due to its good specifications. The notched display and the dual cameras on the back might look dated, but the device manages to perform quite well till date. It is currently priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The device features a 6.2-inch full HD+ Super IPS+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom skin on top. Take note, this will be the last major update that the Zenfone 5Z will receive. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

It sports a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme X2

Realme X2 sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. (Express Photo) Realme X2 sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. (Express Photo)

Realme X2 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RRAM/64GB storage variant, Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch on the top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

It sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP super wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

