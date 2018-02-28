Top 5 Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro alternatives under Rs 15,000

Million milestone baby: Redmi Note 4

Another flash sale goes by within seconds, another superficial number (of units sold) flashed in your face, and you are left clutching at straws yet again. I may have just described a vast majority of potential Xiaomi customers, the poor souls who try their luck (or the lack of it) in this weekly online drama commonly known as Flash Sale. If you are blessed with excessive patience or optimism, you can try again in the subsequent weeks humming – ‘Hum honge kaamyab ek din’. If you are done playing the game, read on.

What good is a phone call if you can’t speak! – Agent Smith

We don’t deny that Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro are good phones for the price. But then, what’s the point if you can’t buy one when you need one. Thankfully, those are not the only two good phones in that price bracket at the moment. Here are the top 5 alternatives you should consider if the flash sale makes a fool of you again.

Redmi Note 4 (Rs 10,999)

If an elongated 18:9 display and slightly better camera do not top your list of requirements, then the Redmi Note 4 has pretty much everything that the Redmi Note 5 offers. Even the processing hardware is exactly the same on both – Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage options.

You will have to make do with a good old 5.5-inch full HD display, which may not be as fashionable as the 6-inch full HD+ display on the Note 5 but equally functional. What more, you get a slightly higher capacity 4100mAh battery on the older Note. The 4GB/64GB variant of the Redmi Note 4 is currently selling for Rs 10,999, a good thousand Rupees lower than the same capacity Note 5.

Huawei duo: Honor 9 Lite & Honor 7X

Honor 9 Lite (Rs 10,999)

If style is what you seek, the Honor 9 Lite has plenty of it, and with its glass back can easily be mistaken for a phone twice its price. It doesn’t miss out on current trends like an 18:9 full HD+ display and dual cameras. And speaking of dual cameras, it has two at the back and two at the front too. And if you are self(ie) obsessed, Honor 9 Lite lets you click portrait mode selfies with bokeh effect.

The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC whose performance is at par with that of the Snapdragon 625. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant sells for Rs 10,999 and is a very good option. The 4GB/64GB variant demands Rs 4000 extra premium which is a tad too much. The only catch here being, you will have to put up with a slightly colour-blind camera in low light conditions. On the bright side, the phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Honor 7X (Rs 12,999)

If the Honor 9 Lite’s glass back doesn’t appeal to you, the Honor 7X gives you a metal back option along with a slightly larger and vibrant 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display. The rear cameras offer a higher megapixel count with a 16MP+2MP combination. This smartphone is powered by a Kirin 659 SoC too but has more RAM than the base version of Honor 9 Lite. The 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the Honor 7X sells for Rs 12,999 and remains a viable alternative to the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, both.

Stock Android Mi A1 & Moto G5S Plus

Xiaomi Mi A1 (Rs 13,999)

How can we forget one of the best Xiaomi smartphones of 2017! Launched in the second half of last year, the Mi A1 grabbed enough attention due to its classy design, dual camera setup and last but not the least, stock Android experience, courtesy of Android One initiative. Just like the Redmi Note 4 and Note 5, this handset too has a Snapdragon 625 SoC at its core. It also packs in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As I touched upon earlier, the Mi A1 flaunts two 13MP cameras at the back, one of them boasting of a telephoto lens. Though the image quality isn’t as good as that of the Note 5 Pro cameras, it can hold its own against all other phones in this list. But the biggest selling point here remains its stock Android UI and frequent OS updates promised by Xiaomi and Google. Though it has just about dragged itself to Android 8.0 Oreo till now, it’s still a version higher than what you get on the new Notes out of the box.

Moto G5S Plus (Rs 13,999)

When you mention Mi A1, it is almost impossible to not mention its karmic twin, the Moto G5S Plus. No, they don’t look alike; the design is distinctly different but the innards are almost exactly the same. The same Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a pair of 13MP shooters at the back. Not just that, the UI too offers near stock Android experience. It is still on Android 7.1 Nougat but the Oreo update is expected soon.

The design and build is what makes the Moto G5S Plus stand out from the crowd. It’s sturdy construction and distinct design language stamps its identity and helps it ward off the attack of the clones.

So there you go – your best smartphone alternatives under Rs 15,000 in case the new Redmi Notes play too hard to get. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is still worth the effort as its overall performance and camera quality is better than most phones in this list. The Redmi Note 5 on the other hand is just a minor upgrade over its predecessor and either of the phones above can take it head on or do better than that.