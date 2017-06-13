Top 5 reasons to buy the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6

HMD Global the Finnish company will now be making devices under the brand name of Nokia for the next 10 years. And, today Nokia has launched their much anticipated 3, 5, and 6 devices in India. Here we have the Top five reasons for you to buy the Nokia devices launched in India.

Made in India

Nokia at their launch event in New Delhi said, All of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 that will be sold in India, will be made in India. This will be further beneficial for both the sides, as Nokia would be getting tax benefits, along with creating job opportunities, developing infrastructure and creating skilled labour.

The made in India tag on the Nokia devices will also bring reassurance to the Indian customer’s mind in regards to the build quality.

Better Build Quality

HMD Global has said that they want to bring the premium build quality that was only provided to the flagship smartphones to all the price ranges, they also want to maintain Nokia’s reputation as the brand with the most durable devices.

The proof of HMD Global’s commitment is also seen in the build quality of the Nokia 6 smartphone, which takes 55 minutes to machine out of a single blog to 6,000 series aluminium, also the Nokia 6 comes with a metal plate in the middle of the smartphone which makes it extremely hard to bend or damage the device. This design policy may be carried forward to the other Nokia devices HMD Global launches. The Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5 have still not been opened up by anyone so we are yet to know if they also have a metal mid-plate or not.

100 per cent stock Android

All the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6 will come with Google’s stock Android operating system, which only comes in a few devices namely the Nexus and Pixel devices. This would help Nokia push out updates and security patches as soon as they come out. Manufacturers these days have been trying one up each other on the specifications but have altogether abandoned the software, making custom UI’s which are not up to the mark in turn dragging the smartphone down.

Nokia does not provide mind-blowing specifications along with their smartphones, but they provide the best UI currently on Android, therefore having one of the best-optimized smartphone operating system in the market.

Best in class service

Nokia, since the beginning, has been known for its service worldwide. HMD global wants to maintain that reputation of the brand. Nokia will be having all the service centres currently functional along with setting up multiple new locations.

Offline Sales

“All the Nokia smartphones will be available through the offline chain as well”, said the executives at the launch. Though the online presence has grown over the years, a lot of the customers still don’t trust these websites.

This model will also be a plus point for Nokia as the manufacturers it is competing with like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc. are currently only having an online sales model. This will help Nokia stick out and also compete with offline brands like Oppo and Vivo to name a few.

Nokia also at the New Delhi launch event today announced their plans to increase their retail reach from 80,000+ to 1,00,000 over the next few months.