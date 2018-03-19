Top 5 phones with 18:9 narrow-bezel displays under Rs 10,000

Redmi Note 5 (Rs 9999)

Less than a year ago, 18:9 narrow-bezel displays, or full-displays as they were called then, were limited only to high-end devices. The speed at which technology evolves and becomes affordable for the masses can be gauged from the fact that phones with such displays can now be purchased for less than Rs 10,000. Here’s a list of 5 phones with 18:9 displays and minimal bezels that you should consider if you are on a tight budget.

Redmi Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 is head and shoulders above every other phone in this list in terms of specifications and performance. It may also be the hardest to get your hands on courtesy of the flash sale gimmick. But what it brings to the table for an asking price of Rs 9999 is unmatched yet.

The Snapdragon 625 SoC might be over a year old but is still more than competent for phones in this budget. Couple that with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and you will have enough juice to run most apps. Add to that a capable 12MP shooter at the back. But the most striking feature of this handset is its 6-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The only phone in the list with a full HD+ screen. It runs Android Nougat out of the box but Oreo is expected to arrive soon.

Redmi 5 (Rs 8999)

Redmi 5 is the latest from the Xiaomi stable. It is a slightly smaller version of the Redmi Note 5 with a bit less processing muscle. The primary camera has a 12MP sensor here too. Its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version is priced at Rs 8999. As a standalone device it is not a bad price at all but when you compare it to the Note 5, it is hard to ignore how much extra you can get with the latter.

If you choose to pay another thousand Rupees for a similar variant of the Redmi Note 5, you get a 6” full HD+ screen (2160 x 1080 pixels) over a 5.7” HD+ screen (1440 x 720 pixels) on the Redmi 5. Add a Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4000mAh battery as opposed to a Snapdragon 450 SoC and 3300mAh battery. That’s too much to let go of for just 1k unless you are adamant about owning a device that’s fraction of an inch smaller.

Infinix Hot S3 (Rs 8999)

The lesser-known Hot S3 from Infinix offers a highly competitive package that can hold its own against the Redmi 5 but you will have to make do with a couple of generations old Snapdragon 430 SoC. The octa-core chip still has some juice left in the tank and is nowhere close to the slowest one can get in smartphones in this budget.

It flaunts a 5.65-inch HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixels. The choice of cameras is interesting here. It sports a 13MP rear camera and a 20MP shooter up front for selfie-sh people. Its 4000mAh battery should come in handy in seeing the day off on a single charge. Did I mention that it comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box? The only one to do so of this lot. The rest are still on Nougat.

Micromax Canvas Infinity (Rs 8990)

One of the first affordable minimal bezel smartphones in India, the Micromax Canvas Infinity can still be purchased under 9k. But the competition has well and truly caught up with it and offers better specs and features for the same price.

You get a 5.7-inch HD+ screen here too but the SoC is a quad-core Snapdragon 425 which won’t set any performance charts on fire. Its 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage will serve you well but the 2900mAh battery may not last for a day. Cameras stand at 13MP at the back and 16MP at the front. Buy this at this price if you simply can’t pocket either of the above phones or if you prefer a Micromax branded phone for whatever reasons.

Infocus Vision 3 (Rs 6999)

Now, this is a very interesting device. A jack of all trades that somehow managed to breach the 7K barrier already. The Infocus Vision 3 boasts of a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 narrow-bezel display and 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup at the back – two features unheard of in this price bracket. Both do a reasonable job but don’t expect miracles.

The processor and RAM is where the company had to cut corners to keep the price down. A quad-core MediaTek chip with 2GB RAM just about suffice for basic day to day tasks. Don’t attempt graphics intensive gaming on this device. 4000mAh battery is a nice touch and they didn’t forget to put a fingerprint scanner either. In short, paisa vasool.

So there you go. Take your pick based on your needs and tastes and a bit of common sense, of course.