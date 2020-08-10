Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 PC Monitors you can buy under Rs 10,000

Are you looking to get a new PC Monitor? Here are the top 5 PC monitors you need to take a look at during Amazon's Freedom Sale. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon is currently running its Freedom Sale, which will go on until August 11. During this sale, the company is offering customers discounts on various different products like mobile phones, laptops, clothing, home appliances and more. Now, you can take a look at purchasing new products to help you with working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. here we are going to take a look at the top five PC monitors you can get during the Amazon Freedom Sale under Rs 10,000.

Lenovo D24-10

Lenovo D24-10 is a 23.6-inch gaming monitor with a TN panel with LED backlight. It comes with a full HD resolution, a 170-degree viewing angle and a 1ms response time. It also features a TUV Low Blue Light certification and flicker-free display to reduce eye strain. It is currently priced at Rs 8,349.

LG 22MP68VQ

LG 22MP68VQ is priced at Rs 7,999. It sports a 22-inch full HD borderless IPS panel with 1 VGA Port, 1 HDMI Port, 1 DVI Port, 1 Audio-Out Port and one 3.5mm head-phone jack. It has a 60Hz display panel with a 5ms response rate and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL

Samsung LC24F390FHWXXL sports a 23.5-inch full HD curved VA panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device features 60Hz refresh rate and a response time of 4ms. This has a screen curvature of 1800R and comes with flicker-free technology support. It is available at Rs 8,999.

BenQ GW2480

BenQ GW2480 is priced at Rs 9,490 and it comes with the company’s own Eye Care technology. It features a 23.8-inch display with a full HD resolution and an edge to edge panel. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time. It features a 178-degree viewing angle and comes with support for flicker-free technology.

Acer ET221Q

Acer ET221Q sports a 21.5-inch IPS display with a full HD resolution. It comes with a -5 to 20 degree tilted angle for the comfortable viewing, and with Blue Light Shield and Flicker less technology support. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It is priced at Rs 7,099.

