Top 5 must-have Google apps for Android to save data and boost your productivity

Top 5 must-have Android apps from Google. From YouTube Go, Tez to Google Datally, Files Go – How to save mobile data and more Top 5 must-have Android apps from Google. From YouTube Go, Tez to Google Datally, Files Go – How to save mobile data and more

Top 5 must-have Google apps for your Android: Google has many interesting and rather helpful apps up its sleeves that help users boost the level of productivity. Got a slower internet connectivity? You can install apps like YouTube Go or Google Go to continue streaming your favourite videos without worrying about your patchy network. But there’s more to it. Here, we have listed top 5 must-have Google apps to save some data and boost your productivity.

YouTube Go

YouTube Go app lets users stream their favourite videos despite poor, limited data connectivity YouTube Go app lets users stream their favourite videos despite poor, limited data connectivity

YouTube Go is Google’s solution to let users watch YouTube videos with slow internet or limited data. Interestingly enough, YouTube Go carries all main features from its standard counterpart like downloading videos, sharing videos instantly with friends etc. To put it in simple words, it’s a lighter version of YouTube that doesn’t run unnecessary, resource-intensive scripts on slower data connectivity. It’s a must-have mobile app for those looking to stream YouTube on patchy internet.

Google Tez

Google Tez is a UPI-enabled online money transfer without bank account number or IFSC code. Google Tez is a UPI-enabled online money transfer without bank account number or IFSC code.

Google Tez is an online payment app that allow users to send/receive money over Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Unlike NEFT or RTGS, UPI allows transactions without details such as bank account number, IFSC code. All you need is your unique UPI ID associated with your mobile number. Here is how you can get started with Google Tez, add a new bank account or simply remove your existing bank account. In case you are worried about your account security, follow these tips to safeguard your Google Tez account.

Google Go

Google Go is a lighter version of Google Search app to help users save data while searching for your favourite website Google Go is a lighter version of Google Search app to help users save data while searching for your favourite website

Similar to YouTube Go, Google Go is a lighter version of Google search app to let users search with slow, limited data connectivity. According to Google, it can save up to 40% data. The app doesn’t miss any major feature found on traditional Google search app. For example, users can still access all their favorites websites or watch videos on-the-go within the same app itself. You get to explore trending topics and keywords by simply tapping the search bar and switching between languages whenever you want.

Files Go

Google Files Go app helps users organise their files better with the file manager and clean up their storage. Google Files Go app helps users organise their files better with the file manager and clean up their storage.

When Google announced early build of their Files Go app last year, it was merely a file sharing app over Bluetooth. But over the course of next few months, the app has undergone a complete makeover to allow users share files offline using Wi-Fi Direct, much like SHAREit. What’s more, it’s also a file manager in itself to let users clean up their storage and more.

Google Datally

Google Datally lets users monitor and control data consumption by apps installed on your phone or services running in the background. Although data has become cheaper, we have to use it wisely so that we don’t run out of data when it’s absolutely needed. Additionally, Datally offers an interesting feature called Find Wi-Fi to help users navigate to nearby Wi-Fi or public hotspots using Google Maps directions. Here is how you can save your mobile data and reduce data consumption by apps using Google Datally app.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd