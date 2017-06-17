Top 5 Headphones to give to your Father on Father’s Day

This Father’s Day gift your music loving dad a pair of headphones he will cherish for years to come. We at Techook have gone ahead and curated a list of headphones your father might love.

Bose QuietComfort-35

The Bose QuietComfort lineup is considered one of the best noise cancellation headphones in the market. These headphones cancel out all of the noise utilising the reverse sound waves technology. The QC35’s also regarded as one of the best sound reproducing wireless headphones currently in the market. These are available in Black and Silver colour options depending upon your choice.

Sony MDR-XB950BT

Sony recently launched their MDR XB950BT in India, and these are one of the best headphone offerings from them. It has extremely clear sound and can turn up the bass for the bass lovers with the push of a button. Priced at Rs. 12,990 it is a bit expensive, but when you use them they will sound worth each penny you spent on them.

Sennheiser HD 203

Sennheiser intended the HD 203 to be utilised in studios on a budget, thus making them a powerful and great sounding pair of headphones. But due to these headphones being kept at a low price are made fully out of plastic, which will not break easily but is a deal breaker for some.

Audio Technica ATH M50X

The Audio Technica ATH M50X don’t need any introduction, as every tech reviewer recommends these headphones to everyone and for a good reason. The sound on these is extremely clear with good bass along with the price tag, these are not for passing. Also, the box comes with several cables giving you options to plug these into any device you want to. If you want the overall best headphones and can deal without the wireless these are the ones to go in for.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless

Skullcandy introduced this wireless version of their original Crusher headphone. These are currently one of the most elegant looking wireless headphones in the market. These also come with adjustable bass controls which can be set as per the users liking. Fitted with these come memory foam cushions which will be extremely comfortable for extended listening.