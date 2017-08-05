Top 5 Gifts You Can Present Your Siblings With This Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival in which a sister ties a rakhi on his brother’s hand and the brother promises to protect her from any harm. During this, the brother and sister might like to exchange gifts which might strengthen their bond. Here we have collected a list of the Top 5 Gadgets that you can give to your sibling.

Smartphone

These days everyone carries a smartphone with them, and it has become more of a necessity rather than a luxury. Thus, gifting your sibling a good smartphone will definitely strengthen your bond with them. Moreover, Every time they take out the device to use it, they will be reminded of you. If you have a huge budget and can spend a lot we would recommend that you present your sibling with an Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Review) or a Google Pixel XL (Review), if you are having a medium budget we would recommend that you go in for the Motorola G5 Plus (Review) or the Apple iPhone SE (Review), and if you are on a tight budget we recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review) or the Nokia 3.

Power Bank

If your sibling already has a good smartphone which doesn’t need an update. We recommend that you get him/her something that will help them keep the device juiced up. A good power bank can go a long way and it does come handy in difficult situations. I personally use and recommend the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2, the Asus Zenpower, and a power bank from the company Tech Armor.

Headphones

Everyone likes to listen to music, and a good pair of headphones can go a long way. We had previously compiled a list of the Top 5 headphones you can gift to someone, we still recommend the headphones mentioned in the list. When you gift your sibling a good pair of headphones he/she is bound to love it.

Smart Band

The youth these days has become extremely health conscious. Thus gifting your sibling a smart band which can track their daily activity, monitor their sleep and check their heart rate would make the perfect gift and an addition to their healthy lifestyle. I have personally used the Fitbit Charge HR, the Misfit Shine and the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and have loved them all in particular areas.

Smartphone Case

A smartphone case is an accessory that keeps your phone secure from drops and falls, it also helps enhance the look of the smartphone. If you are on a tight budget and can’t afford any of the above you can simply get a cool and trendy cover for your sibling’s smartphone.

This list of gifting ideas for Raksha Bandhan is in no particular order and if you think that we missed something, you can tell us in the comments section below.