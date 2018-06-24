Top 5 game releases of the month: June 2018

Listed below are five highly anticipated games of this month Listed below are five highly anticipated games of this month

2018 has been a good year for gamers so far, PC and console alike. Many great genre-defining games have been released till now like God of War, Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, Detroit: Become Human amongst many others. This month (June 2018) is no exception and we have seen some good game launches already and a few to follow in the next few days. Listed below are five highly anticipated games that have arrived or will launch this month:

The Crew 2 (Xbox One, PS4 and Windows) (June 29)

The Crew was an open world platformer launched back in 2014. In it players had to perform various tasks and take part in races with different vehicles to finish the game. The original game was a lot like the Grand Theft Auto series of games but with a lot more focus on racing. The game when launched intrigued a lot of car and bike enthusiasts and made a name for itself in the gaming world. The Crew 2 is being marketed as the better version of the original game with much better physics and controls. Players just like the original game would have to race their way around a scaled-down version of the US in cars, motorcycles, boats and planes. The most interesting part of this game would be its online multiplayer mode in which players will be able to interact with other players online and race against them, developing a sense of community.

Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One, PS4 and Windows) (June 12)

Jurassic World Evolution is a business simulation game which is loosely based on the 2015 Chris Pratt starer Jurassic World movie. In the Jurassic World game, players need to construct a dinosaur theme park with various attractions and research facilities raking in money from tourists and other tasks. The game is said to be somewhat similar to its predecessor, Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis. The Jurassic Park games let you be absorbed into the world of the movies bringing you the thrill of developing and maintaining your own dinosaur theme park with real (virtual) dinosaurs. But just like in the movies, where there are dinosaurs, there is a huge potential for something going terribly wrong. Let the thrill begin.

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows) (June 15)

If you have ever played a LEGO series video game, you know that they are a lot of fun. Childish graphics and a good storyline are what all LEGO games bet on and most of the times that bet pays off, invoking nostalgia to get the players glued to the story. LEGO The Incredibles released on June 15. It features all your favourite characters from the original movie and the upcoming The Incredibles 2. The players will have to make the whole Parr family work together using all their abilities and powers to build structures, get rid of crime in the city, complete missions and defeat super villains.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Windows) (June 30)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a remastered edition of the original three titles in the Crash Bandicoot series which came out for the original PlayStation in the 1990s. Though the game launched in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, due to high demand, the company is going to release a full port with additional levels for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows on June 30. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy keeps the core mechanics of the original three games, and with the addition of the remastered graphics, the game is a delightful revisit as well as a great option for those new to the franchise. Gameplay might be a bit problematic for first time players, but getting a hang of it is extremely easy, considering the not so complex gameplay.

MXGP Pro (PS4, Xbox One, Windows) (June 29)

MXGP Pro is going to be the latest entry in this series of video games. The MXGP games released till date provide a wonderful motocross racing experience. The deformed tracks, unpredictable physics and the opposition make the game more challenging and fun to play. The games till now in this series lacked a bit of polish. However, it is said that the developers this time paid a lot of attention to what the users had to say about the previous games and fixed it accordingly. The critics who have been given a chance to play the MXGP Pro game till now are very happy with it and say that the improvements made by the company are for the better and make the gameplay much more fun.

