Best fitness bands you can get under Rs 5,000

With increasing work pressure and bad eating habits during the current work from home situation, the fitness goals of many have taken a hit. If you are one who wants to get on track with their goals and are looking for something to measure these changes, a fitness band seems to be a good investment you can make. Fitness bands help you track your daily activities, calories, heart rate and sleep. Today we are going to take a look at the best fitness bands you can currently get in under Rs 5,000 in India.

Mi Band 5

Xiaomi just launched its Mi Band 5 smart fitness band in India priced at Rs 2,499. The band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 24×7 heart rate monitoring, REM (rapid eye movement) tracking, stress monitoring and more. The band comes with 11 professional sports modes and up to 21 days of battery life. The Mi Band 5 also comes with a PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), which allows users to know how active need to be to stay healthy.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 is currently priced at Rs 2,299 and offers a slew of features including a 0.95-inch AMOLED display, a TruSeen 3.0 Heart Rate Monitor, swim stroke recognition, sleep monitor and more. It comes with 10 distinct fitness modes and has water resistance of up to 50 metres.

GOQii Vital ECG

GOQii Vital ECG is one of the only fitness trackers to come with an ECG tracker in-built. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and can monitor ECG, heart rate and exercise in real-time. The band also shows notifications and is swim-friendly. The company claims a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge. Along with the tracker, customers will get a complimentary 3-month subscription to GOQii personal healthcare assistance.

Redmi Smart Band

Redmi Smart Band is one of the most affordable smart bands in India priced at Rs 1,599. It features a 1.08-inch colour LCD display and comes with five professional sports modes as well as sleep quality analysis. It features 24-hour heart rate tracking and comes with a battery life of up to 20 days.

Garmin Vivosmart 3

Garmin is one of the most reputed brands when it comes to fitness tracking. Garmin Vivosmart 3 is currently available at Rs 4,199. The device can track steps taken, floors climbed, calories burned, intensity minutes, heart rate, sleep, and more. Garmin’s Move IQ feature will automatically track activity based on movement. It comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Apart from all of this, it can also show your smartphone notifications.

