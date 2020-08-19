5 camera accessories for your DSLR you can get from Flipkart

Here's a list of 5 camera accessories you need to have. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Many photographers have taken to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to post amazing photos captured by them on this World Photography Day. These photos might inspire you to take up photography as a hobby and propel you to purchase your own DSLR. Having a DSLR does get things started, however, you will still require a number of accessories along with it to help it take better images. We have listed five essential accessories that you can purchase for your DSLR right away from Flipkart.

Tripod

While clicking photos, your hands must be steady to get the perfect shot. Most of us struggle to keep our hands straight and hence the result shows blurry pictures. To capture good, focused pictures, getting a tripod like Kodak T210 priced at Rs 1,690 is a good idea. It has a 35kg load capacity, 150cm height range, and a three way pan head.

Wireless shutter button

Having a wireless shutter button for your camera is a good idea as it allows you to click photos without touching the camera. The Nikon ML-L3 currently sells at Rs 640 and has a sturdy shutter button. The Nikon ML-L3 has a range of 5 meters and has features like Immediate Release Mode, 2 Second Delay Mode and Prevent Camera Movement.

Also Read: Here are the best DSLR deals on Flipkart

Polarizing filter

UV polarizing filters protect the front element of the camera lens. These filters can be screwed on the front of the lens and protect images from burning up. The STELA Filters are available on Flipkart in different sizes priced at Rs 599. Putting on a polarizing filter will help minimize the haze, glare, and provide a clearer image.

Camera cleaning kit

Purchasing a DSLR is a big investment and keeping it clean is a difficult task. To keep your DSLR and lens clean, you can purchase a Fotonica FT9IN1 Lens Cleaner kit for Rs 385, which includes an air blower, a microfibre cloth, cleaning solution, lens pen and more. All these accessories will help keep your DSLR clean.

Also Read: DSLR photography concepts and tips to capture better images

Camera bag

Getting a DSLR along with an additional lens would cost you around Rs 30,000. That is a huge investment for many, and if you keep on going up the ladder in terms of cameras, the price range also keeps increasing. To protect your expensive equipment, you should have a camera bag that is puffed up enough to cradle your camera and lenses safely. You can take a look at the GOD BOY Camera Backpack priced at Rs 699. It comes with a good amount of foam inside, multiple removable compartments and enough space to carry your equipment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd