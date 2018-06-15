Top 5 budget air purifiers under Rs 10,000 in India – June 2018

Top 5 budget air purifiers under Rs 10000 in India: From Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 to Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350. Top 5 budget air purifiers under Rs 10000 in India: From Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 to Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350.

Top 5 budget air purifiers under Rs 10000 in India: It would be wrong to assume that Delhi’s air pollution problem was limited to winter. Given the recent dust storm rocking the capital as well as several northern parts of our country, the level of air pollution in North India has indeed gotten worse. That is why you might want to start looking for a decent air purifier to set up at your home. With that in mind, we have listed below some budget air purifiers under Rs 10,000 you can buy in India.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 (Rs 8,999)

Compatible with Mi Home remote app and various other third-party smart remote controls, the Mi Air Purifier 2 is Xiaomi’s affordable home solution to fight against North India’s air pollution to some extent. In fact, Xiaomi also claims that it can purify 21 sq metre room in 10 minutes, courtesy of 310m³/h Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). Its 360-degree cylindrical filter should ideally purify every angle of your room. The Mi Air 2 has smart controls. You can monitor the quality of air using Mi Home app. Xiaomi Mi Air 2 costs Rs 8,999.

H30 Ve 1 (Rs 7,999)

H30’s Ve 1 series air purifier is currently retailing at a price of Rs 7,999 on Amazon India. It claims to have a 7-stage purifying mechanism to maintain the indoor air quality. It comes with something they call ‘Intelligent Odor Sensor System’ to automatically adjust fan speed depending on air quality display colour schemes. Red indicates poor air quality whereas green denotes excellent air quality. H30 Ve 1 can purify 370 sq feet at 235m³/h CADR.

Philips 1000 Series AC1215/20 (Rs 9,299)

Phillips 1000 series air purifier is retailing at a discounted sub-Rs 10,000 price tag on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. One of the key selling points, the Phillips 1000 series air purifier sports something called Night sensing mode. What it does is ensures clean air delivery during your sleep hours and keep the volume as much down as possible. It can purify a room size up to 63 sq metre with 270m³/h partial CADR. It costs Rs 9,299 on Amazon.

Kent Aura Room (Rs 8,500)

Available at the price of Rs 8,500 on Amazon, the Kent Aura Room portable air purifier is based on High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology to keep your room pollution-free. It also claims to remove 99% air particles passing through it. It packs an inbuilt sensor and air-quality LED display to help you monitor the air quality using different colour schemes. Again, red indicates poor while blue indicates excellent air quality. Kent Aura Room has a lower 180m³/h CADR.

Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350 (Rs 9,999)

Atlanta Healthcare’s Beta 350 air purifier is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon. Similar to Kent Aura, this one supports HEPA. Like every other air purifier, this one is no different when it comes to monitoring air quality. It carries an air quality sensor to determine the level of dust or smoke particles present in the air and accordingly show results on the screen. The beta 350 has even lower 170m³/h CADR.

Model CADR Price Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 310m³/h Rs 8999 H30 Ve 1 235m³/h Rs 7999 Philips 1000 Series AC1215/20 270m³/h Rs 9299 Kent Aura Room 180m³/h Rs 8500 Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350 170m³/h Rs 9999

