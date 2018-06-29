Top 5 big screen smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

From Mitashi 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV to Mi LED Smart TV 4: Here are the top 5 big screen smart TVs you can buy under Rs 50,000 From Mitashi 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV to Mi LED Smart TV 4: Here are the top 5 big screen smart TVs you can buy under Rs 50,000

TVs have become smart and affordable these days. Recently, we walked our readers through some of the best options available under Rs 20,000 and 40,000 in India. But if you are willing to extend your budget a bit more for a large screen (bigger than 50-inch) Smart TV with 4K resolution, we have got you covered. So without further ado, here are some large screen Ultra HD smart TVs you can buy under Rs 50,000 in India. A word of caution – make sure you sit at least 10 feet away from these TVs.

Mitashi 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 49,999)

Mitashi’s 55-inch 4K TV bears a Smart TV moniker and costs Rs 49,999. And given the fact that it’s based on an Android operating system, it creates room for a wide range of apps. You can browse the internet, read emails, download more games and apps from Google Play Store and much more. This TV is powered by a dual-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and coupled with 1GB RAM. Additionally, it sports 8GB storage for storing all your data. Meanwhile, on the connectivity front, there are 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports along with built-in Wi-Fi.

Onida 54.64-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 48,999)

This one sports 54.64-inch LED screen and costs Rs 48,999. Like any other Smart TV, this one has a built-in Wi-Fi and LAN port. And since it runs Android operating system, you get access to a wide variety of apps and content, similar to Mitashi’s. Onida 54.64-inch 4K LED Smart TV also sports a pair of speakers with a 16W audio output. Connectivity-wise, it features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Kodak 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 39,999)

Kodak 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (XT-55S8200U) is priced exceptionally low at Rs 39,999 for what it offers. It has more or less everything that one would normally expect from a Smart TV that sports a 55-inch LED screen. The screen supports HDR, Auto Depth Enhancer for the immersive visual experience. Inside is a quad-core processor. It supports wireless connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Miracast streaming and more. The standard set of connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

TCL 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 48,999)

TCL 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV is up for grabs at Rs 48,999. Like most of the Smart TVs out there, this one comes with a built-in mirroring support. You can connect to a Wi-Fi and stream all your photos and videos from your smartphone or tablet to a big screen using TCL’s app. TCL 55-inch 4K TV comes with certain apps pre-installed, and of course, you can download more apps. It is backed by HDR Ready technology to play HDR videos. It sports 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Mi LED Smart TV 4 (Rs 44,999)

Available on pre-order at Rs 44,999, the Mi TV 4 is 4.9mm thin and sports extremely narrow bezels. It features a 55-inch panel on the front with 3840 x 2160 pixels. It supports HDR and Dolby+ DTS system for audio. Internally, there is a quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In terms of connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2USB ports, AV in, S/PDIF audio output and Ethernet port. It runs an Android-based AI-enabled PatchWall operating system that categorises content and makes recommendations based on user preference.

