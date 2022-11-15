Top 5 big battery phones to buy under Rs 15,000

With the smartphone industry growing tremendously with each year passing by, manufacturers have been packing more powerful hardware into devices. And while fast-charging technology has been getting better and making its way to budget smartphones, battery capacity remains an important factors when buying a new phone. Here, we will list some of the best smartphones with big batteries in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

Redmi Note 11

Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen and packs the Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. Running on Android 11 out of the box, the phone has a 50MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Featuring a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging, the 4GB/64GB version of the phone starts at Rs 13,499.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G has a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display The Poco M4 5G has a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display

Another value-for-money phone in the sub Rs 15,000 segment, the Poco M4 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and has a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display. The phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box and comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 13MP camera backed by a 2MP depth sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 18W charging. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 13,199.

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo A74 5G was launched in India on April 20

Launched in April last year, the Oppo A74 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display that has a FullHD+ resolution. Running on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box, the phone has a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It is available on Amazon for Rs 14,990.

Motorola G60

The Moto G60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G The Moto G60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, the Motorola G60 features a 6.8-inch 120Hz IPS LCD screen. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a rear triple camera setup that comprises of a 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP depth sensor. It offers 128GB of internal storage and up to 6GB of RAM. The Motorola G60 comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 20W charging and is priced at 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The The Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Launched in June last year, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and can be bought from Amazon for Rs 11,499.