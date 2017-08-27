Top 5 best back covers and cases for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is the company’s most popular handset in India so far, and they’ve already managed to bag over 5 million customers across the country. Xiaomi’s popular offering boasts of three variants with the base model retailing for Rs 9,999. However, as Uncle Ben once said with great power comes great responsibility, we sometimes feel it also applies to our smartphones or in that case, any electronic device we carry with us all the time. So, here we’ve decided to talk about some of the best back covers and cases you can secure and glorify your Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 with.

1) Braceover Hybrid Kickstand

First thing first, here comes the Braceover rugged shockproof hybrid kickstand case for your Redmi Note 4. Since it’s a shockproof case, it will resist damage when you accidentally drop your phone. It flaunts a Royal Blue colour and weighs 40g. It also has a kickstand, so you can place it horizontally with the support of its stand in order to watch movies and videos on YouTube.

2) Tudia Rugged Armor

Next, in our list comes Tudia rugged armor back cover for your Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review). It’s made up of plastic and comes with a single black colour option. Although it’s a rugged back cover, it doesn’t appear to be shockproof. As a result, it may not save your Redmi Note 4 from damage in case of accidental drops. So, we’d like to recommend you to use it with extra care.

3) Febelo Flip Cover

Febelo flip cover is made up of an artificial leather, which comes in a brown colour option. Although it completely hides the smartphone, there are cuttings to the camera, speakers, flash, volume controller, and a power key. It can also be used as a stand for watching movies and other video content.

4) Braceover Back Cover

This Braceover back cover comes with a single black colour option which is made up of both rubber and plastic. It features a 360-degree rotating stand, weighing 40g. However, it isn’t shockproof so it may not be enough to save your Redmi Note 4 from damage caused by accidental drops.

5) Cowboy Back Cover

Last but not least, here’s the Cowboy back cover which is simply gorgeous and offers a premium look and feel. Available in Gold colour option, it’s also made up of rubber and plastic. Although it looks sturdy enough to survive minor drops, it may not be enough to survive major accidental drops. So, be careful.

So, it’s our responsibility to treat our gadgets with extra care to ensure that they don’t end up catching fire in our pockets, as we saw recently in addition to tips on ensuring your usage of the device isn’t contributing to its fiery death.