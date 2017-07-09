Top 5 Android smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 10,000 for July 2017

In sub Rs 10,000 Android smartphones segment, we often find it difficult to come across good value-for-money phones. The reason being, there are so many options available out there and we remember only a handful of names, thanks to their unique selling points or sometimes PR/marketing strategies. In spite of that, we decided to do a story with regards to top 5 phones that you can buy under affordable Rs 10,000 price. Take a note that some of the phones we have mentioned over here have not been tested by ourselves, but have still added them to our list based on their features and specification, and also how they compare to other similarly priced phones in the market.

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (Review)

Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD display | 2GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13 MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | Snapdragon 625 SoC | 4,100mAh battery | Fingerprint scanner | Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Rs 9,999

Strengths: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the most desired Android smartphones in the affordable price bracket. The biggest strength about this phone has to be the price and features that are associated with it. Although it is available in multiple memory options, the lowest variant falls just under sub-Rs 10,000. Since the device is powered a Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, its battery efficiency turned out to be top-notch in our performance review.

Weaknesses: The biggest weakness, it lacks support for fast charging. Given that it packs in a huge 4,100mAh battery, it took us over two hours to charge the device completely. However, the phone lasted over a day on a single charge during our battery test.

2) Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review)

Specifications: 5-inch HD display | 2GB RAM | 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | Snapdragon 435 SoC | 4,100mAh battery | Fingerprint scanner | Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow | Rs 6,999

Strengths: Much like its big daddy the Redmi Note 4, the Redmi 4 is a great value-for-money-handset at the price tag of Rs 7,000. The big relief, it has a fingerprint scanner, which is great. Except for brands like Coolpad, no other Chinese brand previously risked offering fingerprint scanner at such a low price and now witnessing Xiaomi conquering the space is a big value-for-money proposition.

Weaknesses: The Xiaomi Redmi 4 is not beastly when it comes to gaming and performance. During our performance review, we found out that it was able to handle games Temple Run and Subway Surfer without any hiccups. However, it was not the case with more graphic-intensive games like Modern Combat 5 and Asphalt 8.

3) Lenovo K6 Power (Review)

Specifications: 5-inch HD display | 3GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera | Snapdragon 430 SoC | 4,000mAh battery | Fingerprint scanner | Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow | Rs 6,999

Strengths: The Lenovo K6 power has a 1080p Full HD display, which won our hearts hands down. It offered somewhat balanced colour accuracy during our display test. It also offers a brightness protection mode so that strain on the eyes can be reduced in low light. It also offers a decent photography experience, which is noteworthy at this price point.

Weaknesses: Despite a 4,000mAh battery being the USP of the device, the K6 Power phone lasted just over 12 hours and some more in our battery test. If you are a prolonged heavy user or want to play more graphic-intensive games, this phone may not be your best choice.

4) LYF F1S

Specifications: 5.2-inch Full HD display | 3GB RAM | 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) | 13MP rear camera | 5MP front camera | Snapdragon 652 SoC | 3,000mAh battery | Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow | Rs 9,499

Strengths: Based on specifications, the biggest strength of LYF F1S has to be its ability to record 4K videos, which at this price is simply commendable. The phone also supports USB Type-C which a lot of affordable and mid-range smartphones are failing to offer. Since it powered by a Snapdragon 652 octa-core SoC, the overall performance is expected to be satisfactory.

Weaknesses: In spite of good-looking specifications on paper, the LYF F1S does not feature a fingerprint scanner, which is usually expected at this price. The camera is also said to be mediocre, which could be unreliable unless photography is not your primary concern.

5) LeEco Le 2 (Review)

Specifications: 5.5-inch Full HD | 3GB RAM | 32GB storage | 13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera | Snapdragon 652 SoC | 3,000mAh battery | Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow | Rs 9,999

Strengths: The LeEco Le 2 flaunts an attractive metal unibody, which feels premium to hold in hands. It sports a 1080p Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top of it. The rear camera supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. Last but not least, it has a USB Type-C port that supports fast charging.

Weaknesses: The one and only disappointment, the Le 2 misses onto a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can still make use of the Type-C port and audio connector, the experience may not be fruitful. After all, dongles should be our last hope in case they are not going to be paper-sized slim in the future. Just kidding.

So are you willing you buy any of the handsets mentioned above? If yes, which phone you are most positive about? Let us know in comments below.