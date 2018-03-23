Top 5 Android Oreo smartphones you can buy under Rs 15000

Honor 9 Lite

Although Google recently released Android P first developer preview, it is still under development. In fact, the initial preview only gives a good sketch of how sweet the next Android flavour would be. But while Google is perhaps busy polishing its next version of Android, its current Android iteration called Oreo has touched a measly 1.1 percent of the active user base as of last month.

However, third-party smartphone manufacturers seem interested in offering smartphones running Android Oreo out of the box. Some of them have even shared their roadmap revealing the number of smartphones waiting to receive the software update. But in case software matters a lot to you, here we have compiled our list of some budget smartphones that run Android Oreo.

Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite runs Android right out of the box, so what it has a proprietary EMUI skin layered on top? It starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM. In addition to Android Oreo, it also flaunts 18:9 display glass on both the sides. It boasts of a dual front and rear cameras. The front selfie camera also offers portrait mode that adds a blur effect to the background.

The handset is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC and packs a 3000mAh battery. It has a 5.65-inch full HD+ display with 2160×1080 pixels stretched across the panel. It recently rolled out Face Unlock feature and Ride mode to encourage safer use of the device while riding a two-wheeler.

Infinix Hot S3

Most of you may not be familiar with the Hong Kong-based Infinix that made its debut in India last year. The Infinix Hot S3 was launched early in February this year. It has decent specs on-paper. But what seems to be promising enough is the fact that it comes with Android Oreo at the time when many premium smartphone makers are struggling with the Oreo rollout. The handset costs Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Some other key highlights, it houses a 20MP sensor unit at the front which is further accompanied by a dual soft LED flash module for better low light selfies. It has a decent build quality and packs a big 4000mAh battery. Other specs include a 5.65-inch IPS HD+ 18:9 display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. Not so long ago, Infinix rolled out Face Unlock feature to Hot S3 users by means of an OTA.

Xiaomi Mi A1

The Mi A1 is one of the best offerings from Xiaomi’s shelf that came with pure stock Android experience last year. It has a quite modish design and good imaging sensors. The Mi A1 recently received Android Oreo update including Android security patch for January 2018. Notably, Xiaomi first pushed Android Oreo update in December last year, but the company had to pull the plug due to ‘performance issues’ that arised later on.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 with dual rear cameras costs Rs 13,999 The Xiaomi Mi A1 with dual rear cameras costs Rs 13,999

The latest update claims to have fixed issues including unresponsive dialer app, Bluetooth battery drain issue, random reboot etc. With the Android Oreo update, users will be able to experience some of the marque features- PiP (picture-in-picture mode), Auto fill for passwords, notification dots, background limits etc.

For a price of Rs 13,999, the Mi A1 is a good investment given it has stock Android UI that offers neat and simple interface, good camera sensors, sturdy build and classy design. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset powers the phone, and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 6 (2017)

HMD Global introduced the Nokia 6 (2017) in India last year for a price of Rs 14,999. The Finnish company recently pushed Android Oreo update (via OTA) for the Nokia 6 (2017) following the release of beta early in January 2018. The Oreo update brought PiP mode, Autofill, Google Play Protect security scans including Android Security patch for January 2018.

The budget smartphone Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920×1280 resolution) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM paired with 32GB inbuilt memory and 3000mAh battery. The handset is built out of 6000 Series Aluminium and it sports a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Nokia 6 received price cut of Rs 1500 this March and it now retails at Rs 13,499.

Asus Zenfone 3 (ZE520KL)

Asus keeping its last year commitments rolled out Android Oreo update for the Asus Zenfone 3 by the end of January 2018. The ‘Android Oreo-based firmware’ brought new swipe gesture for the smartphone besides the core Oreo features- PIP mode, notification dots, smart text selection etc. The update also included a new intuitive Settings UI and removal of applications like PhotoCollage, Minimove, and Do it Later. The Asus Zenfone 3 (ZE520KL) was launched in August 2016 for a price of Rs 21,999. Following a series of price of cuts, the handset now retails at Rs 11,499 (on Amazon) for the 3GB RAM/32GB model. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 2650mAh battery. The phone features a 5.2-inch FHD display, a 16MP rear camera with OIS/EIS/Tritech autofocus and an 8MP front-facing camera.

These are the few budget smartphones that will serve Android Oreo flavoured experience. But the latest Android OS is yet to hit a vast majority of smartphones, and most of you must still be stuck with the two-year-old Android Marshmallow. In case you are still not aware of what the Oreo update brings, here are the features that you can check.