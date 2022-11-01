Top 5 Android apps to remove backgrounds from photos and make iOS-style cutouts

One of iOS 16’s highlight features is the ability to create cutout-style pictures of objects and people from existing photos. This feature gives users the freedom to create stickers, alter the background, or set these cutouts as their wallpaper. While Android has no inbuilt feature to match this at the moment, the idea is not new and has been offered by various third-party apps for ages now. Here’s a list of some of the best apps that give an option to easily remove background from pictures and create cutouts.

Blend

The Blend app is by far the best that we have used for making cutouts. This is highly accurate as well when it comes to removing backgrounds from human subjects, animals and random objects. The app markets itself as a “photo editor, graphic design, and poster maker.” It offers features such as in-built templates, stickers, and text editing, and lives up to its claims quite well. The app goes the extra mile by suggesting contextual matching backgrounds best suited for a product or a person.

PicWish

PicWish is another background remover app. It also lets you add shadows, colours, or random backdrops for your subject. The app takes its sweet time to process images. But the result is a little more accurate than what we’ve seen on some of the other apps. If you want to save your cutout as a transparent PNG, then PicWish has you covered as well.

Note that the app adds its waterpark to images and in order to remove this you will have to pay for a subscription.

Background Remover & Eraser

It may not be the most accurate app, but if you are looking for something that gets the job done in as few steps as possible, then Background Eraser is a good option. Of course, the cutout process is completely automatic, so you can sit back and let the app work its magic. After it is done, you can even save the resultant cutout as a transparent PNG to use as stickers, add to other backgrounds, etc.

Erase.bg

Erase.bg actually shares plenty with Background Eraser — the accuracy is similar and the features are nearly-identical. What makes it stand out is that it allows removing backgrounds in bulk, although that’s currently locked behind a paywall. But the free version of the app does what it claims to and makes cutouts in seconds. These are ready to share on other platforms.

Pokecut

Pokecut has got a really pretty interface with the right aesthetics. It also maintains ease of use. Once you’ve added your image to the app, you can get it to make your cutouts. And if the result isn’t to your satisfaction, the app lets you make your selections manually. But the main selling point here is the batch background removal tool, which is not hidden behind a paywall. This allows a user to remove multiple backgrounds in different pictures at the same time.