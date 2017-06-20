Top 5 alternatives to the Motorola Moto C Plus

The Moto C Plus was recently launched and was set to go on a limited sale today on Flipkart if you were eyeing to buy one and weren’t able to get it here are some great alternatives to the Moto C Plus selected by the Techook team.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Rs. 5,999)

Xiaomi is releasing amazing smartphones and good prices, and the Redmi 4A is no less. The Redmi 4A is one of the company’s budget smartphone offering with 4G VoLTE support, other than this the 4A is an overall good smartphone. It features 16GB of internal storage along with and 2GB of RAM, backed by a 3,120mAH battery. It also features a 13-megapixel camera which takes decent shots for a smartphone under 7k.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Rs. 6,999)

We are featuring another offering from Xiaomi if you want better specifications for a little more price.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4 features a full HD display, comes with a 4,100mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 435 Soc. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Overall this is a much better competitor to the Motorola Moto C Plus, and you will never regret the decision of purchasing this smartphone.

Coolpad Mega 2.5D (Rs. 6,999)

The Coolpad Mega 2.5D though being a little aged is still good for the price it is being offered at. With a 5.5-inch 720p IPS display, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of Internal Storage expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. On the camera side, it is having an 8-megapixel sensor on the back and front. Though this smartphone is still running on the Android 6.0 operating system with the Cool UI 8.0 on top.

Lenovo Vibe K5 (Rs. 6,999)

The Lenovo Vibe K5 is a sensible buy as it is from the same company that owns Motorola, featuring almost the same specifications, on a much more optimised ROM. The Vibe K5 comes with 16GB Internal Storage, 2GB of Ram, 720p display similar to most of the phones in this price bracket.

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Rs. 7,190)

Samsung has to be one of the brands people trust the most, and not putting it on our list wouldn’t have been just, so for that we recommend you get the Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro. It features an 8-megapixel primary camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of Internal Storage, this all is backed up by a 2,600mAh battery.