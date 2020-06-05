Top 5 32-inch smart TVs under Rs 15,000: Realme TV, Samsung Series 4 LED Smart TV and more

Here we take a look at the best 32-inch Smart TVs that you can get right. (Representational Image: Pixabay) Here we take a look at the best 32-inch Smart TVs that you can get right. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

Most of us are spending a lot of time at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To stay entertained during this time, a lot of us have started playing video games or started streaming various web series. Doing this is on a 6-inch smartphone screen is not that pleasing and they want to consume content on larger screens has never been higher.

Today we are going to take a look at the top 5 32-inch smart TVs you can get under Rs 15,000.

Samsung Series 4 LED Smart TV 32-inch

Samsung is currently known to have one of the best display panels on televisions. Its Samsung’s Series 4 LED Smart TV series 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,999 and comes with an HD Ready panel. The display refresh rate on this one is 50Hz, which is comparatively lower than other smart TVs in this price bracket that offer a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1.25GB RAM. The TV runs the company’s own Tizen operating system and comes with support for popular TV apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

LG All-in-One 32-inch LED smart TV

LG TVs are also known for the reliability of their panels. Its LG All-in-One 32-inch LED smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes with an HD Ready panel and is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 4GB storage. The device runs the company’s own WebOS operating system. The TV sports a 10W audio output with support for DTS virtual X surround sound.

Realme Smart TV 32-inch

It comes with Dolby Audio certified 24W Quad Stereo Speakers and support for It comes with Dolby Audio certified 24W Quad Stereo Speakers and support for Google Assistant and has an inbuilt Chromecast. (Image: Flipkart

Realme recently launched its first smart TVs in India. The company has revealed two models, out of which the 32-inch HD Ready variant is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes with a 32-inch panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It runs Google’s AndroidTV 9 operating system with the company’s own skin on top. It comes with Dolby Audio certified 24W Quad Stereo Speakers and support for Google Assistant and has an inbuilt Chromecast.

Vu 32US

The device runs Google’s AndroidTV with Chromecast built-in. (Image: Flipkart) The device runs Google’s AndroidTV with Chromecast built-in. (Image: Flipkart)

Vu 32US is currently available at Rs 11,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768. It is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s AndroidTV with Chromecast built-in. The TV comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed, from where customers can download apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. It has a total sound output of 20W.

Mi LED TV 4A Pro

It is powered by an Amlogic Quad-Core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. (Image: It is powered by an Amlogic Quad-Core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. (Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 12,499. It comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel, similar to all the other options in this list. It is powered by an Amlogic Quad-Core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The device runs on Google’s AndroidTV 9 operating system with its own PatchWall OS skin on top. The TV comes with two 10W speakers, which drive up the total audio output to be 20W.

