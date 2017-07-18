Top 3 alternatives to the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 for every kind of user

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched today for Rs. 16,999

Xiaomi has only brought the 64GB variant to India

The sale will start on July 27 via offline and online

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was launched today at an event in New Delhi for Rs. 16,999. The major USP of the smartphone is that it comes with a 5,300 mAh battery, which can give you a day of usage on an hour of charging as claimed by Xiaomi. The phone has a 6.4-inch display similar to its previous generation, but it also has a few improvements. Below are the top three alternatives to the Mi Max 2 which we feel will be contending against it.

An alternative with the same Screen Size

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch full HD display along with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The display has a pixel density of 342 pixels per inch. But if due to any reason you are not okay with what the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has to offer, but still want that large screen, we recommend the Lenovo Phab 2 Plus. The Lenovo made phablet also features a 6.4-inch FullHD display with a pixel density of 344 pixels per inch. It features 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection. Overall the phone is worth its price at Rs. 13,999.

An alternative for Big Battery users

Xiaomi in its Mi Max 2 is offering a 5,300mAh battery along with Quick Charge 3.0 and parallel charging. Xiaomi also claims that you will be able to get a day worth of usage on an hour of charging. If you like the battery capacity but aren’t okay with the phone you can go ahead and purchase the Asus Zenfone 3S Max (review) which offers a 5,000mAh non-removable battery, which as per Asus has a 3G talk time of up to 28 hours. The phone is good and is much more pocketable with a 5.2-inch display.

An alternative with similar Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports the Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC along with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage along with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, the phone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front shooter. And if you like the specifications but don’t want to get the phone from Xiaomi, you can go in for the Moto G5 Plus (Review) which also has the Snapdragon 625 chipset along with Adreno 506 GPU. It features 32GB of internal Storage along with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, it also features the same resolutions as the Mi Max 2. The phone is available for Rs. 15,999.