10 MIUI 12 features: Super Wallpapers, App Drawer, Ultra Battery Saver mode and more

List of all new MIUI 12 features coming to India for Xiaomi phones. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi launched its MIUI 12 operating system skin in India on August 12. The company has announced that it will be rolling out the update to Mi 10, Redmi Note 9/Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8/Redmi Note 8 Pro and then the Redmi Note 7/Redmi Note 7 Pro, in a chronological manner, starting this month. It has also stated that more Xiaomi devices will follow after, for which a rollout schedule will be posted on its official social media handles.

Here we will be taking a look at all of the new features MIUI 12 brings, and how is it different than MIUI 11.

Mi Light Cone Animation framework

With the new Mi Light Cone Animation framework, the company claims to have made the user experience much smoother. This new framework consists of three key features: Light Cone Rendering Engine, Light Cone Physics Engine and an enhanced animation framework.

The Light Cone Rendering Engine makes possible advanced colour blending and blurring, allowing users to see UI blurring in real-time. The Light Cone Physics Engine allows users to get a three-dimensional experience throughout the UI by turning UI elements into real objects. And lastly, the enhanced animation framework helps make all the animations in the UI smoother.

Weather app and system UI apps

Similar feature functionality has been brought into other system apps also and is being called as layered apps. (Image: Xiaomi) Similar feature functionality has been brought into other system apps also and is being called as layered apps. (Image: Xiaomi)

The new weather app allows users to see real-life weather conditions inside of the app. For example, if a storm is heading your way the weather app will showcase a storm in the background, or if snowfall is predicted then it will showcase snow falling in the background.

Similar feature functionality has been brought into other system apps also and is being called as layered apps. For example, if you close the gallery app, it will showcase a sunrise in the UI logo for the app.

New Control Centre and Notification Shade

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi has split the notification shade into two parts: a new Control Centre and a redesigned Notification Shade. The new Control Centre can be accessed by swiping down from the top right and it consists of all of the quick settings toggles and other setting options. Whereas, the notification shade can be accessed by swiping down from the top left. The new notification shade consists of much more appealing notifications that provide users with a lot more information at one glance.

Super Wallpapers

Super Wallpapers also change with time showing Night, Day Evening and more. (Image: Xiaomi) Super Wallpapers also change with time showing Night, Day Evening and more. (Image: Xiaomi)

Super Wallpapers are inspired by the space and are images of actual surfaces of the Mars and Earth taken by NASA. The images showing the planets zoom in when the phone is unlocked to show the surface of the planet. Apart from zooming into various areas of the planets, the Super Wallpapers also change with time showing Night, Day Evening and more.

Dark Mode

MIUI 12 comes with support for dark mode on most third-party apps. To recall, MIUI 11 brought a system-wide dark mode only for the system apps.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 India Launch LIVE Updates: MIUI 12 features, eligible phones, rollout timeline

App Drawer

The app drawer will not automatically be turned on and would require the users manually turning it on from the Settings. (Image: Xiaomi) The app drawer will not automatically be turned on and would require the users manually turning it on from the Settings. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi with MIUI 12 has finally introduced an app drawer, which will hold all of your apps. The app drawer looks quite similar to the one seen in Poco launcher. The app drawer will not automatically be turned on and would require the users manually turning it on from the Settings.

Magic Clone

Inside of the camera app of MIUI 12, the company has added a Magic Clone feature that will allow users to take images and videos of themselves along with their clones in them. As of now, this feature is only being made available on the Mi 10 and will roll out to other devices soon.

Universal Casting Tool

MIUI 12 users can cast anything that they do on their phones on to a TV that supports MiraCast. It also allows users to use the private casting feature that allows them to receive messages and calls, without them disturbing the cast.

Also Read: Xiaomi launches world’s first ‘transparent TV’ with a 55-inch OLED screen

Floating Windows

The new Floating Windows feature allows users to keep at their work while at the same time performing other tasks also. The multitasking window instead of snapping at the bottom or closing the other app opens inside of a window, which consists of all data and can be dragged around to any part of the screen.

Ultra Battery Saver mode

The company claims that on using the new Ultra Battery Saver mode customers can get around five additional hours of usage from their device. This mode is quite similar to the Ultra Power Saver mode of Samsung, that only allows users access to certain apps that are necessary for them and killing off any other apps or features that are not required.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd