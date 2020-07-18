Tips to reduce AC power consumption and lower electricity bill

Here’s what you can do to get a lower AC electricity bill. (Representational Image) Here’s what you can do to get a lower AC electricity bill. (Representational Image)

With all of us spending most of our time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic one issue that many are facing is to pay the high electricity bills. For most of us, it can be due to the high power consuming air conditioners at home. Today, we are going to provide you with some handy tips to lower your AC power consumption and in turn the electricity bill.

Seal leaks

If your home is a bit old with cluttered windows that are not very efficient in restricting the cool AC air, seal them. To do so try temporary adhesive like mSeal. Fix these leaks so the cool air doesn’t go out. This in turn will have you run the AC for less time and save the high electricity bill.

Run at a cut-off temperature

Having the AC set at a cut-off rate of 24-degrees Celsius is a good idea. This will basically cut-off your AC when it detects that the room has reached the desired temperature. The AC will turn-on the compressor back when it detects that the room temperature is rising. In cut-off mode, the AC will consume less power and help you reduce the electricity bill.

Also Read: Buying a new air conditioner? Keep these things in mind

Set a timer

Setting a timer for AC is one of the best things you can do to reduce your electricity bill. Skip running the AC all night and set a timer of around 1-2 hours which is till the time you fall asleep.

Also Read: Super General portable air conditioner review: The AC inside the room

Wash air filters regularly

The air filters keep the dust out of your AC HVAC system allowing it to run smoothly. They block the dust and let the clean air inside the AC to be cooled. However, with day to day usage, these filters get clogged with dust and make the AC work harder to get the air inside which often leads to high power consumption. In this case, cleaning the filters is a good idea. This will help your AC run efficiently. If your air filters are old get them exchanged.

Service regularly

Get your AC serviced at least once a year to help it run efficiently. During service the outdoor coils will be cleaned, the voltage connections and the coolant levels will be checked. If any parts require changing they will also be taken care off. Notably, you must be extremely careful given the times are bad to call anyone home. Make sure to check all the health measures that the service person is taking and ensure he is wearing the face mask at all times and sanitizing regularly at the time of service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd