Tech tips: 7 tips to keep in mind to create a strong password

Today, we use several apps like Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Instagram, among others on our smartphone and hence need to remember too many passwords and that’s definitely not an easy task. The password also needs to be strong with a mix of alphabets, numbers, and special characters so they are protected from hackers.

Today, we are going to list out a few tips to create a strong password and protect your personal account from hackers or evil eye.

Tips to create a strong password

* The most important thing to keep in mind when setting up a new password is that it shouldn’t be the same as other passwords. This is because if one account is compromised then others are also at risk. So the first tip for everyone is to not keep the same password for multiple platforms.

* You must ensure to not use your name or names of any of your family members. Doing so will make it easy for hackers to hack into your account. You also shouldn’t set your mobile number as a password. You must also ensure to not use your credit or debit card pin as a password.

* You must also ensure to not use your birthdays, anniversary dates as your passwords as this will make it easy for hackers to hack into your account and steal personal information.

* It is also recommended to not set your passport number, Aadhar number or PAN card number as some of your friends and family members may have these details already.

* Another important thing to keep in mind is to not reuse an old password. You must note that list of expired passwords can be obtained from the dark web or from database leaks by hackers.

* You must not save your passwords online, not even as an email draft. You can always write it or save it on your device that’s not connected to the web but ensure that no one checks them.

* You must ensure to change your passwords every few months as this keeps hackers away.

