9 simple tips for your virtual job interview

Everything is moving online, be it work or an interview for your next job. Amid the pandemic, many have lost their jobs worldwide and that has increased the graph of people searching for jobs. Due to Covid-19, most companies have shifted to online job interviews. Not a lot of people are confident in video calls but you definitely can’t say a no to a job interview. We intend to make you a pro at virtual job interview, and that will be possible if you follow these tips.

You must have a good laptop or smartphone: This is one of the most important things to keep in mind before a virtual job interview. You are either going to use your laptop or mobile phone to attend the interview, so these devices should be good enough to conduct the job interview. Having a smartphone with a good selfie camera or a laptop with a good web camera is an added advantage.

Ensure your device is stable: This is mostly for people using their smartphone for the job interview. Don’t hold your phone in hand like you do during your office meetings. Ensure to use a stand for it as the frame should not move too much. This will leave a professional impact on the interviewers. Also ensure to fix your frame before the video call begins.

Always turn on the video call option: Most of us have the tendency to turn off the device camera during a video call. You must ensure to turn on the camera before the call begins. Make sure, the corner you choose for the interview is well lit and noise-free for a better interview session.

Have an account with popular video calling platforms: Most job interviews are done either on Zoom, Google Meet, Skype or Microsoft Teams. Ensure you create an account on these platforms before the interview so that you aren’t late for the call.

Choose a corner with good connectivity: Reece your home and check which corner has the best network coverage. Try to have set up for the job interview in the same corner so that at no point you face network issues and interrupt the virtual job interview.

If the background isn’t good, blur it: For any professional video call ensure to skip a messy background. For this, most video calling platforms have come up with a blur background feature. If you have no time to fix the background, turn on the blur background feature. Try to choose a professional-looking background from the options available.

Test audio before the interview: Before the job interview you must practice a couple of questions and also check the audio and picture quality. Have a call with your friend or family member to check if they can hear and see you properly.

Keep your virtual identity professional: This means, the username and email ID you provide to the HR of the company should have your name and surname and not your nickname or your pet’s name.

Check the WiFi connection before the call: A stable connection is one of the most important things. Ensure to check the network connection before the call, and if there’s a problem fix it.

